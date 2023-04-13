Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market Top Companies Financial Performance Analysis Report

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 13, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Industry Overview

The global concrete reinforcing fiber market size is expected to reach USD 3.96 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for lightweight non-corrosive materials in the construction industry is expected to boost product demand in the forecast period. The advantages offered by the reinforcing fibers in concrete include widening of joint spacing and reduction in slab thickness. In addition, they also in reducing the spalling at joint edges and the overall formation & maintenance cost. The aforementioned benefits offered by the product are expected to augment its demand in heavy-load operating structures such as runways, aircraft, and warehouses.

Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global concrete reinforcing fiber market based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Infrastructure, Building & Construction, and Industrial

Initiatives taken by major manufacturers to produce lightweight macro-polymers with superior chemical stability are expected to open up new avenues for growth across various construction activities over the forecast period.

The market for concrete reinforcing fiber in the building and construction segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in terms of volume from 2016 to 2030, owing to properties such as crack management and permeability reduction in various structures.

The increasing population and urbanization in developed and developing economies has led to a rapid rise in the infrastructure works undertaken by governing bodies around the world. The need for energy conservation and sustainable use of resources has also increased the need for infrastructure activities.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Steel, Basalt, and Others

Polyethylene (PE) fiber reinforced concrete accounted for 8.43% of the market in terms of revenue in 2021 due to limitations in the production of such products with high-stress resistance.

Polypropylene (PP) reinforced product has exhibited a growing trend of the replacement of steel on account of attributes such as easy handling, lightweight, corrosion resistance, and rapid dispersion.

Rising demand for steel fiber reinforced concrete for manufacturing tunnel linings, pipes, and septic tanks is likely to propel demand over the projected period.

Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for concrete reinforcing fiber is characterized by the presence of established players with a strong financial base, due to the capital-intensive nature of the production process. The companies operate through the manufacturing facilities at multiple locations with the distribution being carried out at several sales locations across the area of operation.

Some prominent players in the global Concrete Reinforcing Fiber market include:

BASF SE

Bekaert

CEMEC S.A.B. de C.V.

Sika AG

ABC Polymer Industries, LLC

Nycon Corporation

Ultratech Concrete

Owens Corning

FORTA Corporation

The Euclid Chemical Company

