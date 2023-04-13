Children’s Dresses And Skirts Market Future Growth and Analysis Report By 2028

Children’s Dresses And Skirts Market Growth & Trends

The global children’s dresses & skirts market size is estimated to reach USD 20.34 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Population growth in the Asia Pacific along with the rising consumer spending, growth of the organized retail sector, and rise in global brand awareness are anticipated to drive the market. Moreover, improvements in supply chain and logistics management are likely to increase efficiency and lower the risk factor, driving the market growth. The global apparel industry experienced a slump and reduced sales due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and restrictions. The manufacturing, transportation, trade, and sales activities were halted during the lockdown, which impacted the market.

Children’s Dresses And Skirts Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global children’s dresses and skirts market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Dresses and Skirts.

The dresses segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is estimated to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The segment accounted for the maximum share of more than 55.5% of the global revenue in the same year. Various types of attractive dresses, such as shirt dresses, wrap dresses, denim dresses , patterned dresses, ruffle dresses, etc. are available in the market.

, patterned dresses, ruffle dresses, etc. are available in the market. On the other hand, the skirts type segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate of more than 5.00% from 2022 to 2028. The demand for skirts is increasing due to their growing popularity among consumers. A variety of skirts is available in the market some of which include, flared skirts, pleated skirts, midi skirts, tulle skirts, sequin skirts, etc. Skirts with prints or embroidery have the highest demand. In addition, a new style is emerging in the skirts category, i.e. skort, which is a combination of shorts and a skirt, aiding the segment growth.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

On the basis of distribution channels, the global market has been further segmented into online and offline. The offline segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is estimated to retain its leading position during the forecast period. The segment accounted for the largest share of more than 70% of the global revenue in 2021. Offline distribution channels, such as departmental stores , superstores, wholesalers, and hypermarkets, are well-established. These channels are the primary choice and are used profoundly for shopping by elderly customers.

, superstores, wholesalers, and hypermarkets, are well-established. These channels are the primary choice and are used profoundly for shopping by elderly customers. Moreover, these offline channels’ footprint is expanding quickly on account of the rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing nations. On the other hand, the online segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2028. The expansion and penetration of large-scale online retailers in the new geography and demography as well as the emergence of new company-owned shopping websites are likely to boost the segment growth.

Children’s Dresses And Skirts Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The main focus of the manufacturers is on business expansion and product launches to increase sales. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing and investing in sustainable, green, and environmentally friendly solutions, considering the current customer inclination and demand.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global children’s dresses and skirts market include,

