Household Paper Market Major Impacting Factors Analysis Report By 2028

Household Paper Market Growth & Trends

The global household paper market size is expected to reach USD 55.37 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing awareness among consumers regarding hygiene and cleanliness is propelling the demand for household paper products.

Household Paper Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the household paper market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Paper Towels, Kitchen Rolls, Table Napkins, Others.

The kitchen rolls type segment contributed a share of more than 55% to the global market revenue in 2021 due to its increasing demand. Kitchen rolls are loosely woven due to which they soak water effectively. Moreover, compare to the cloth or cotton towel/roll, kitchen rolls are more hygienic and are completely reusable and degradable without causing any environmental causes or concerns. Kitchen towels per capita consumption is higher in developed regions such as North America and Europe as compared to developing regions. Thus, all these factors are likely to propel the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Table napkins segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. The segment is growing at 4.6% from 2022 to 2028 owing to its growing usage in table cleanliness. The increasing inclination of consumers towards hygiene and cleanliness of tables and surroundings is the major factor positively driving the growth of the table napkins type segment.

Paper towels type segment contributed a share of around 30% in the global market revenue in 2021 due to gaining popularity for purpose of wiping hands. Increasing awareness about the health and importance of sanitization are major driving forces for the market revenue contribution. Rising urbanization and the economic effectiveness of paper are likely to propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

Offline distribution channel segment contributed the highest share of 80% of the global market revenue in 2021. The offline segment includes specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, independent retail stores, etc. Growing organized retail sector in developing countries such as Malaysia, China, and India is anticipated to enhance the demand for household paper products in future years. Additionally, the offline channel offers physical and quality checks to the end-users. Thus, all these factors are expected to boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The online segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. The segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028 owing to its growing usage among millennials. The rising adoption of smartphones and rising availability of high-speed internet in developing countries are supportive factors for the growth of this segment. The surge in sales of household paper products mainly through e-commerce companies such as Walmart, Amazon, etc., and company websites is projected to boost the growth of the online distribution channel segment during the forecast period.

Household Paper Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

July 2021: Sofidel, a manufacturer of household paper solutions, launched sustainable household paper and packaging with innovative technologies to protect the environment in the U.S.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are focusing on R&D and also introducing new biodegradable and recyclable household paper products to meet increasing demand. Furthermore, key players are investing and collaborating with small manufacturers to increase the production capacity along with expansion in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global household paper market include,

Procter & Gamble (Cascade)

Kimberly – Clark

Essity

Kirkland Signature (Costco)

Georgia- Pacific

Solaris Paper

Seventh Generation

Charmin Paper

Order a free sample PDF of the Household Paper Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.