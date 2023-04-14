April 2023 Discount Offers on Maruti Suzuki Cars – Save up to Rs 55,000 on your purchase!

Delhi, India, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — As one of the top-selling car manufacturers in India, Maruti Suzuki has maintained its leading position in the sales charts for over two decades. To keep up the momentum, the company is offering a variety of discounts on different models, including the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Ciaz, Ignis, and Baleno.

The discounts vary depending on the model and variant, but examples include a cash discount of Rs 40,000 plus an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 on the MT petrol variant of the Alto K10, a discount of Rs 30,000 plus an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 on the MT petrol variant of the S-Presso, and a discount of Rs 25,000 plus an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 on the MT petrol variant of the Celerio.

However, there are no discounts on the Dzire, and the Swift CNG variant is only being offered a discount of Rs 10,000. Maruti Suzuki is also offering corporate discounts on select variants of the Ciaz and an exchange bonus on the Manual and AMT variants of the Ignis. It’s important to note that discounts may vary, and customers should visit their nearest dealership for personalized deals.

Comparison with competitors

When compared to its competitors, Maruti Suzuki’s April 2023 discount offers are quite attractive. For instance, Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on select models such as the Tiago and Tigor. Mahindra & Mahindra, on the other hand, is offering discounts of up to Rs 20,000 on its range of SUVs.

However, it’s important to note that the discounts being offered by Maruti Suzuki are more extensive and cover a wide range of models. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki’s brand reputation, after-sales service, and dealer network are well-established in India, making it a preferred choice for many buyers. These factors, combined with the discounts, make Maruti Suzuki a strong contender in the Indian car market. To know more about these models or buy online with discount offers visit: https://rowthautos.com/model/Maruti-Suzuki