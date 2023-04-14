Digital Agency – WillowCress Consulting Launches New Website

MILWAUKEE, United States of America, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — WillowCress Consulting is a digital marketing company inviting us to visit their newly launched website: www.willowcress.com

The company aims to help local businesses within the area and beyond by providing complete digital services to help companies to grow their online presence and achieve their online marketing goals.

WillowCress Consulting was established in 2020 in Wisconsin and started to provide digital marketing services to various companies. Currently, the company offers the following services: branding and digital marketing agency, search engine optimization service, social media service, website design service website, and security and maintenance service.

Their newly designed website aims to provide transparency to its users. Moreover, the goal is also to improve the user experience of their online clients and target market. The company also aims to increase its online engagement and brand awareness.

“We are excited to share with you the new website that we have been working on for months,” said Benjamin Khachaturian, WillowCress Consulting CEO. Khachaturian adds, “Our goal is to be the go-to local business for digital marketing services in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and surrounding areas, and that’s why we are keen to create an informative and engaging online experience for everyone.”

The primary purpose of the new website is to accommodate the needs of our growing clients and global target market. Each page is designed with a simple and clear intention – to deliver digital marketing services and solutions for business growth.

First, the new WillowCress Consulting website is optimized for all mobile devices, ensuring anyone can access it anytime, anywhere. The website’s responsive design makes it easier for customers to learn about our services and packages.

Khachaturian adds that “we are dedicated to helping our clients succeed, and we translate this in our website by making sure that it’s easy to user-friendly and intuitive to enhance user experience,” and that’s what they showcase in their new website as well.

As such, a critical factor in the new website is functionality. Customers can immediately view the company’s services, products, and pricing on the home page. More importantly, the user can request a quote for the package or service they consider getting.

The website also has a blog page where users can read about industry updates and news. Also, the company blog features industry trends where readers can gain new insights into digital marketing.

“As a local SEO company, we understand the importance of creating valuable resources not just for our clients but also for our company as an industry leader,” adds Benjamin Khachaturian, WillowCress Consulting CEO. “We want to provide the best services at the best price along with industry knowledge that can help our clients achieve their online goals.”

Overall, the new optimized website of WillowCress Consulting that improves user experience increases brand awareness and accommodates the needs of their clientele, showing their commitment to providing their customers the industry knowledge, the best experience, and the best services.

About us

