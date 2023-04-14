Attorney Grant Gisondo is Florida Bar Certified in Marital and Family Law

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Attorney Grant Gisondo, the founder of The Law Offices of Grant J. Gisondo, P.A., is certified by the Florida Bar as a specialist in Marital and Family Law. This certification is awarded to attorneys who demonstrate exceptional knowledge, skill, and proficiency in their specific area of practice.

To become certified in Marital and Family Law, attorneys must meet strict criteria set forth by the Florida Bar. They must demonstrate substantial involvement in marital and family law, pass a rigorous written examination, receive favorable evaluations from peers, and complete a minimum of 50 hours of continuing legal education within the field.

“I am honored to receive this certification from the Florida Bar,” said Attorney Gisondo. “Marital and family law cases can be complex and emotional, and I am committed to providing my clients with the highest level of legal representation.”

Attorney Gisondo has over ten years of experience practicing Marital and Family Law in Stuart, Florida. His firm focuses exclusively on this area of practice, providing clients with a personalized and compassionate approach to family law matters. He has successfully represented clients in all areas of family law, including divorce, child custody, child support, alimony, paternity, and more.

“Certification in Marital and Family Law is a testament to Attorney Gisondo’s dedication and expertise in this field,” said a spokesperson for the Florida Bar. “We congratulate him on this achievement and wish him continued success in his practice.”

For more information about Attorney Grant Gisondo and his firm, visit https://gisondolaw.com/ or call (561) 530 4568. Attorney Gisondo represents clients in the Florida counties of West Palm, Martin, St. Lucie, Miami-Dade, Broward, Orange, and Hillsborough, and New York and Wahington, DC.