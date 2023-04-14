New recruitment service for senior and technical roles launches in informatics

London, UK, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — A new recruitment business that provides services for senior and technical roles in the informatics sector opens its doors today. Specialising in solving difficult recruitment problems, 32 Stripes is the brainchild of informatics and information systems specialist Zach Harris, and will support businesses seeking to recruit informatics expertise.

Initially launching in the specialist field of lab informatics for roles such as laboratory information management systems (LIMS) and electronic laboratory notebook (ELN) project leads, business analysts, solution architects and implementation specialists, 32 Stripes provides expertise in sourcing informatics candidates across all industry sectors. This includes technologies beyond the lab, to source senior level staff to lead enterprise resource planning (ERP) and digital customer relationship management programmes.

According to Markets and Markets, the digital transformation market size is expected to increase from $594.5 billion in 2022 to $1,548.9 billion in 2027.[i] While hard technology skills remain in demand, business-aware technology professionals will be the candidates of choice in this field, with stakeholder management and communication skills key for the increased collaboration needed to enable business growth.[ii] Sourcing these hard-to-find candidates is where the 32 Stripes networks, specialist search tools and engagement strategies come into their own.

Zach comments: “Major skills shortages are reported in the digital and information technology fields at a time when the spotlight on the informatics sector has never been sharper. Our thorough understanding of niche informations systems markets, such as laboratory informatics, means we bring our specialist knowledge together with a pool of experienced candidates to our clients to help solve their recruitment challenges.

“Digital transformation is no longer a buzzword but a strategic imperative to support business growth. We see a real gap in the informatics recruitment sector, where key roles need to be filled with the right people. As the informatics industry tackles digital transformation head-on, attracting and retaining talent at technical and senior levels will play a critical role in accelerating digital initiatives.

“At 32 Stripes our goal is to support business growth through placing informatics leaders in business-critical roles. What sets us apart is our long experience in the information technology and informatics sectors, as well as our industry networks that are second to none.”

Based in London, UK, 32 Stripes recruits for global temporary and permanent roles within the informatics and information systems sectors.

About 32 Stripes

32 Stripes provides recruitment services for senior and technical roles within the global informatics sector, specialising in solving difficult recruitment challenges.

References

[i] Digital transformation market – global forecast to 2027, 6 March 2023, accessed 7 March 2023. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digital-transformation-market-43010479.html?gclid=CjwKCAiA3pugBhAwEiwAWFzwdcf_KQAI7UWmFvzTaZSZP63Apyz6BCBErvaWHffQYJ6J1veqh7QwHBoCoTQQAvD_BwE

[ii] What the latest employment surge means for technology jobs, ZDNET.com, 23 January 2023, accessed 7 March 2023. https://www.zdnet.com/article/what-the-latest-employment-surge-means-for-technology-jobs/