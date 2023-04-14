LaSalle Investment Management Selects Aurachain Platform to Drive Enterprise Process Automation

CALIFORNIA, USA, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Aurachain, the low-code development platform for the rapid creation of process applications, announced today that it will enable end-to-end process automation for LaSalle Investment Management. The firm chose Aurachain to boost its real innovation efforts after the platform showcased its collaborative development environment and enterprise governance capabilities during vendor selection.

LaSalle Investment Management will use the Aurachain platform to accelerate process automation projects as part of its ongoing real innovation initiative. The introduction of low-code technology will help LaSalle to innovate at a faster pace, relieve stress on development teams, and reduce the overall cost of process application builds.

“The decision to partner with Aurachain for our low-code process automation needs was easy,” said Sofia Vujatov, Head of Business Innovation at LaSalle. “We had already created a requirements list and evaluated several other offerings. Aurachain checked all the boxes. We were extremely impressed at the rate of innovation and the ease of application maintenance Aurachain provides in their platform.”

Aurachain’s configurable KPIs, multi-level approvals, and escalation tools will provide LaSalle with the flexibility and visibility needed to achieve its process goals . The platform also offers enterprise-level governance and audit capabilities, ensuring full compliance and transparency.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with LaSalle as they push forward on their real innovation journey. By leveraging Aurachain’s low-code platform, they will be able to drive innovation at an unprecedented pace,” said Adela Wiener, CEO of Aurachain.

“Our platform’s enterprise governance capabilities make it the ideal solution for financial services organizations like LaSalle, that are looking to streamline their processes while maintaining compliance.”

About Aurachain

Aurachain empowers organizations to rapidly build digital process applications through a powerful low-code platform. Streamlined workflows and exceptional interfaces directly capture the expertise of subject matter experts, business analysts, and professional developers to deliver real business value from day one. Enterprise organizations and governments alike use Aurachain to reduce development timelines, optimize business operations, and accelerate innovation.

Find out more at www.aurachain.ch

About LaSalle Investment Management

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world’s leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages over $79 billion of assets in private and public real estate property and debt investments as of Q4 2022. LaSalle’s diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments.

www.lasalle.com