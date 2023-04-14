Murata Type 2AB is Featured in Future Electronics’ New Digital Campaign

Posted on 2023-04-14 by in Electronics // 0 Comments

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is featuring the new Murata Type 2AB in its new digital campaign.

The Murata Type 2AB is designed to be an ultra-small, high-quality, lower-power consumption UWB module. It is ideally suited for small, battery-operated Internet of Things (IoT) devices and applications.

It is the smallest highly integrated UWB module available on the market today and has 75% less square area than CoB solution. The frequency, Tx power, and antenna delay are calibrated for each device. The reference clock for UWB and MCU are embedded.

If you would like to learn more about the Murata Type 2AB module, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/murata-type-2ab-ultra-wideband-module-uwbTo see the entire suite of Future Electronics offerings, please visit https://www.futureelectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution