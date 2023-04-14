India’s Largest Generative AI Hackathon to Take Place in Bangalore on 15th and 16th April 2023

Bangalore, India, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Contlo, Better Capital & Merlin are excited to announce India’s largest Generative AI Hackathon, taking place on April 15th and 16th, 2023, in Bangalore. The event is expected to draw over 250 participants from various backgrounds, including investors, early and mid-stage startup employees, and college students.

The hackathon aims to provide a platform for attendees to showcase their innovation and creativity while engaging with like-minded individuals. Participants will have a chance to work on real-world problems, learn new technologies and get mentored by industry experts, gaining hands-on experience in the field of Generative AI.

“We are thrilled to be hosting India’s largest Generative AI Hackathon in Bangalore,” said Ishaan Bhola, Co-Founder of Contlo. “India has the potential to become a leader in the upcoming global AI industry with availability of large technical talent pools. This is our initiative to make India an AI Bhoomi.”

The organizers are confident that the event will set new benchmarks in the field of Generative AI and pave the way for future events in this domain. Interested parties can find more information about the hackathon at https://contlo.com/hackathon-2023.

About Contlo:

Contlo is an AI Native Marketing Platform that helps brands to drive growth and customer engagement. The company leverages the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence to deliver personalized experiences for customers across different channels.

Contact-

Email: hackathon@contlo.com