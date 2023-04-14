Loipart Group strengthens its production of stainless steel furniture

Eura, Finland, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

LMG Finland Oy acquired the Estonian company lndetek Oü on the 4th of April, 2023. With the acquisition, the Loipart Group can offer a wider range of stainless-steel equipment and furniture aimed for food handling, storing, and serving.

LMG Finland Oy, located in Eura on the west coast of Finland, is a subsidiary of the Swedish Loipart AB. LMG Finland Oy has 150 employees and is a world-leading supplier of galley installations and high-quality stainless-steel furniture for marine customers. The company has a solid order book that stretches to 2027 and sees now an increased production capacity as a complement to the existing factories in Finland.

lndetek Oü, located in Parnu, Estonia, is a well-established company manufacturing stainless steel equipment and furniture for public spaces, professional kitchens, bars, and restaurants. lndetek has worked as a supplier for Loipart for over 10 years. lndetek is also the producer of buffet lines for Electrolux Professional, a cooperation that Loipart hopes to strengthen even further. The company has 18 employees, who are all welcomed by Loipart Group. Mr. Kimmo Ahola will continue as the Factory Manager.

