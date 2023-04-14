Loipart Group strengthens its production of stainless steel furniture

LMG Finland Oy acquired the Estonian company lndetek Oü on the 4th of April, 2023. With the acquisition, the Loipart Group can offer a wider range of stainless-steel equipment and furniture aimed for food handling, storing, and serving.

LMG Finland Oy, located in Eura on the west coast of Finland, is a subsidiary of the Swedish Loipart AB. LMG Finland Oy has 150 employees and is a world-leading supplier of galley installations and high-quality stainless-steel furniture for marine customers. The company has a solid order book that stretches to 2027 and sees now an increased production capacity as a complement to the existing factories in Finland.

lndetek Oü, located in Parnu, Estonia, is a well-established company manufacturing stainless steel equipment and furniture for public spaces, professional kitchens, bars, and restaurants. lndetek has worked as a supplier for Loipart for over 10 years. lndetek is also the producer of buffet lines for Electrolux Professional, a cooperation that Loipart hopes to strengthen even further. The company has 18 employees, who are all welcomed by Loipart Group. Mr. Kimmo Ahola will continue as the Factory Manager.

For more information, please contact the persons below.

In Parnu, Estonia, on the 4th of April 2023.

Juha Jokinen

CEO
LMG Finland Oy
+358-400-595010
juha.jokinen@lmg.fi

Kimmo Ahola

Factory Manager
lndetek Oü
+358-40-710-8741
kimmo.ahola@indetek.com

Teea Flygare

CEO
Loipart AB
+46-31-3920176
teea.flygare@loipart.se

