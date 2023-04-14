AppsChopper Launches Mobile App Testing as a Service (TaaS)

2023-04-14

New York, NY, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — AppsChopper, a leading software development company, is excited to announce the launch of their new offering, Testing as a Service (TaaS).

TaaS allows clients to outsource their software testing needs to experienced professionals. This service is designed to help clients reduce the time and resources required to test their software while improving the overall quality of their products.

With it, clients can choose from various testing services, including functional, usability, performance, and more. The expert test team at AppsChopper will work closely with clients to understand their testing needs and provide customized testing solutions that meet their unique requirements.

“We are excited to launch our dedicated testing services, which will help clients streamline their software testing process and improve the quality of their products,” said Prashant Sengar, CEO of AppsChopper. “We understand that the success of a mobile app depends on how well it performs in the real world. It is why we use various testing techniques to simulate real-world scenarios and identify potential issues before they become a problem.”

He added, “Our clients can now benefit from our comprehensive testing process and launch their mobile apps with confidence.”

These testing services aim to provide a cost-effective and efficient solution for clients who want to focus on their core business activities while leaving the testing to the experts. Clients can benefit from reduced testing costs, faster time-to-market, and improved overall quality of their products.

For more information on AppsChopper’s testing services, please visit www.appschopper.com. You can also contact AppsChopper at (302) 597-9039 or sales@appschopper.com.

About AppsChopper:

AppsChopper is a leading software development company that offers a wide range of services, including mobile app development, web development, blockchain development, AI and machine learning, and more. AppsChopper has provided innovative software solutions to clients worldwide for over 12 years.

