All-you-can-eat cereal bar now open at Dezerland Action Park Orlando

Orlando, FL, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Dezerland Action Park Orlando is redefining the breakfast buffet.

Visitors can now go cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs, enjoy the breakfast of champions or have a bite of something magically delicious any time of the day. The Orlando attraction announced that MILK The House of Cereal is now open for an all-you-can-eat cereal experience.

Created by owner Kadeem Wright, MILK offers guests the opportunity to dish up a custom bowl of cereal for only $5. Guests begin by choosing a cereal base—and with over 100 cereals to choose from, including some options no longer sold in stores, the combinations are nearly endless. Then guests can add a variety of toppings, including marshmallows, M&Ms, chocolate chips, sprinkles and more. And what’s cereal without milk? Guests can choose from several different flavored syrups and shake up their own milk before adding it to their creation.

There are also options for guests with certain dietary restrictions, like gluten-free cereals and nondairy milk options, so everyone in the family can enjoy for a low price.

As if the deal couldn’t get any sweeter, guests can visit MILK as many times as they want and enjoy more cereal for no additional cost as long as they’re at Dezerland Action Park.

“I had seen the concept of a cereal bar before, but I wanted to put my own twist on it by making MILK an all-you-can-eat experience,” Wright said. “Kids love adding toppings and fun milk to their bowls and parents love getting to enjoy cereals from their childhood again. There’s really something for everyone!”

MILK is the perfect way to start a family fun day at Dezerland Action Park. After a delicious cereal breakfast, guests can explore the park’s attractions, including a 30,000-square-foot trampoline park, virtual reality arena, laser tag maze and Florida’s longest indoor go-kart track with four skill and speed levels. Families can also visit the Orlando Auto Museum and see vehicles made famous by television and movies, military vehicles, classic cars and more.

After their fun day at Dezerland Action Park, they can head back to MILK and treat themselves to another delicious bowl.

Entrance to Dezerland Action Park is always free, and guests can load credits onto a Play Card to access many of the entertainment center’s attractions. Entrance to the Orlando Auto Museum must be purchased separately.

To learn more about Dezerland Action Park, visit https://dezerlandparkorlando.com/.

To view or download images, click here.

About Dezerland Action Park Orlando

Dezerland Action Park Orlando is nearly the size of 15 football fields under one roof, making it Florida’s largest indoor attraction with over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options. The park is home to the Orlando Auto Museum with more than 2,000 vehicles worth over $200 million, making it the country’s largest auto museum. Dezerland also features Florida’s longest indoor go-kart track, boutique bowling, more than 300 video and arcade skill games, a 30,000 square-foot trampoline park, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, bumper cars, axe throwing, electric mini-cycles, rage room, Cinemark theater and so much more.

Guests can enjoy a variety of dining and shopping options including a food hall, 007 Bond Bar & Restaurant (adjacent to the world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia), Jump Start Café, Bass Pro Shop, Rocket Fizz candy store, huge gift shop, and a leather store. Free parking and admission. Learn more at dezerlandparkorlando.com or @DezerlandParkOrlando on social. To book an event or to discuss leasing opportunities, call 321-754-1700.