The Future of Cloud Communications: AirCall and Cloud Analogy Join Forces

Noida, India, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud Analogy, a company that offers CRM solutions and IT services, is a Salesforce Gold Partner and has announced that it has formed a strategic alliance with Aircall. This cloud-based phone system provides seamless and integrated communication solutions for businesses. The partnership was announced on April 11, 2023.

As a Salesforce consulting partner, Cloud Analogy has always been committed to helping Companies of various sizes optimize their operations and accomplish their objectives for digital transformation by using this solution. Through this new partnership with Aircall, Cloud Analogy will offer its clients a suite of powerful tools for enhanced communication, collaboration, and productivity.

Aircall is an intuitive platform that allows businesses to set up a phone system in minutes and streamline their communication workflows. It offers features like call routing, call recording, voicemail transcription, and analytics tools that help companies manage their calls and make informed decisions. Aircall integrates with over 100 business tools, including Salesforce, to enable seamless communication and collaboration.

Ajay Dubedi, CEO of Cloud Analogy, expressed excitement about the partnership with Aircall, stating, “The integration of Aircall’s advanced communication features with our Salesforce services will help businesses transform how they engage in communication and cooperation with both their team members and clients.

Further, he added, “We are excited to offer our clients the power of Aircall’s communication tools to improve their workflows and productivity.”

By joining forces in this partnership, Cloud Analogy will have the capability to offer enterprises a comprehensive range of communication and collaboration tools, allowing them to handle their workflows and data using a unified platform efficiently. This will lead to improved collaboration, heightened productivity, and streamlined operations.

About Cloud Analogy:

As a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, Cloud Analogy provides a wide range of Salesforce services, encompassing Classics, Lightning, and CRM services. The company has expertise in Salesforce implementation consulting, customization consulting, and development. Cloud Analogy is a top-tier Salesforce Development Company renowned for providing advanced cloud computing solutions and services worldwide.

About Aircall:

Aircall is a cloud-based phone system that provides seamless and integrated business communication solutions. With its intuitive interface and seamless integration with over 100 business tools, including Salesforce, Aircall makes it easy for businesses to streamline their communication workflows and enhance collaboration and productivity.

For further details about this collaboration, please refer to the following website: https://cloudanalogy.com/