Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market to Witness Huge Growth at 9.6% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2023-2030

Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Industry Overview

The global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market size is expected to reach USD 145.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological developments, growing use of social media, and increasing disposable income are some of the factors likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

The substantial increase in the volume of cosmetic procedures can be attributed to the popularity of digital photography, rising demand by consumers to boost self-esteem, the introduction of self-monitoring apps, and the increasing affordability of cosmetic surgeries in developing countries. Furthermore, risk associated with cosmetic surgery has decreased due to technological developments and the presence of skilled surgeons.

It was observed that the volume of both surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures has increased in the past few years. This can be attributed to increasing disposable income, increasing safety of surgical procedures, growing faith of patients on such surgeries, and growing medical tourism.

Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the cosmetic surgery and procedure market on the basis of procedure type, gender, age group and region

Based on the Procedure Type Insights, the market is segmented into Invasive and Non-Invasive.

The non-invasive procedures segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of more than 54.0%. The segment is projected to expand further at the fastest CAGR retaining the dominant market position throughout the forecast period.

The product is found to be effective in reducing wrinkles. Invasive procedures, such as liposuction, breast augmentation, nose reshaping, are some of the popular aesthetic procedures. Growing focus on physical appearance has increased the demand for invasive procedures.

Based on the Gender Insights, the market is segmented into Male and Female.

Based on the Age Group Insights, the market is segmented into 13-29, 30-54 and 55 and above.

Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The global market is highly fragmented with many local players competing with international players. However, a strict regulatory approval process is challenging the entry of new products into the market. Primary parameters affecting the competitive nature are the rapid adoption of advanced devices for improved treatment and technological advancement. Leading players have adopted mergers & acquisitions as one of the key strategies to gain maximum market share.

Some prominent players in the global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure market include

AbbVie

Cynosure

Evolus Inc.

RevanceGalderma

Lumenis

Solta Medical

Syneron Candela

Alma Laser

