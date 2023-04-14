Fresh Fruits Market Growth Rate And Product Revenue Report 2028

Fresh Fruits Market Growth & Trends

The global fresh fruits market size is expected to reach USD 708.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing food industry and increasing spending on fresh food products are expected to promote market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing awareness about the benefits of fresh fruits among consumers is further propelling market growth.

Fresh Fruits Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fresh fruits market on the basis of products, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Products Insights, the market is segmented into Apples & Pears, Bananas, Berries & Grapes, Citrus Fruits, Watermelon and Melon, Mangoes and Guava, Pineapples, Others.

The bananas segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 15.0% in 2021. The segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2028. The increasing popularity of organic fruits due to their chemical-free and nutrition value will propel market growth over the forecast period. The rising consumption of fresh fruits and their products like juices and shakes as these products are convenient and quick sources of energy and nutrition is the major driving force of this segment.

The apples and pears segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2028. Apples and pears as convenient nutritious food made available for consumers through retail channels are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing popularity and demand for fresh food coupled with the increasing disposable income of the consumers are the significant factors of the market growth. Whereas, trends in fresh and exotic fruits coupled with consumers’ inclination toward vegan diets are boosting the growth of this segment.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline channel dominated the market and accounted for a share of more than 80.0% in 2021. Consumers are preferring offline mode for purchasing consumer goods, grocery as well as fruits for physically verifying the product quality. In addition to this, easy access and searching for various fruits through stores is likely to drive the segment growth. Offline channels are expected to remain dominant over the forecast period due to improved distribution channel networks across the globe.

The online segment of the market for fresh fruits is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2028. The rising adoption of the e-commerce sector for the shopping of consumer goods and food products due to the internet penetration rate has witnessed lucrative growth in recent years. With the launch of online grocery shopping portals, consumers have found a convenient way to buy fresh, chopped, or processed fruits and vegetables without accessing the physical stores.

Fresh Fruits Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

April 2021: Fresh Del Monte expands its organic fresh-cut fruit production in North America.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Various manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on the logistic development and strengthening of the distribution channel to grow their business. Such initiatives are expected to boost the adoption rate of the product among consumers around the globe. The market is further driven by mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, geographical expansion, and innovative design. In addition, the key factor driving the expansion of the fresh fruit market is the development of retail channels and chain stores in the form of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global fresh fruits market include,

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Berry Gardens

Keelings

BelOrta

Driscoll

Mirak Group

Goknur Gida

Fresgarrido

Fruitable Fresh Sdn Bhd.

Global Fresh Trading FZE

Naturipe Farms

EMONA Co, Ltd.

