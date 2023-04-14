Tomato Ketchup Market Competitive Analysis by Leading Manufacturers 2028

Tomato Ketchup Market Growth & Trends

The global tomato ketchup market size is expected to reach USD 25.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2028. The increasing processed food industry and rising demand for fast food across the world are driving the market. Moreover, the continuous efforts on introducing flavored products with attractive packaging increase the demand for tomato processed products in emerging economies.

Tomato Ketchup Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global tomato ketchup market on the basis of product, packaging, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Products Insights, the market is segmented into Regular and Flavored.

The regular ketchup segment held the largest revenue share of more than 65.0% in 2021. The increasing popularity of regular ketchup products owing to their high sustainability has driven the market over the last few years. Moreover, the growing health concerns among the consumers have increased the demand for low-calorie, low-fat tomato processed products, which, in turn, are stimulating the growth of the market.

The flavored ketchup segment is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate of 3.2% from 2022 to 2028. The rising demand for flavored tomato ketchup such as hot and spicy, organic, and roasted garlic will boost the growth of the market. Moreover, several manufacturers across the globe are introducing new products with various flavors due to the rising inclination of consumers toward western lifestyles and changing dietary habits, thus driving the market.

Based on the Packaging Insights, the market is segmented into Bottled and Pouch.

The bottled segment captured the largest revenue share of more than 55.0% in 2021. The rising popularity of bottled packaging owing to its high sustainability and the ability to reduce waste is projected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, ketchup sold in bottles is convenient, can be easily handled, and can be stored effortlessly, which is increasing its demand and usage and thus contributing to revenue generation.

The pouch segment is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate of 3.0% from 2022 to 2028. The increasing demand for innovative and attractive packaging for tomato processed products is propelling the growth of this segment. Moreover, companies are adopting these pouches as they are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and fully recyclable, which, in turn, is projected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline channel held the largest revenue share of more than 80.0% in 2021. Consumers are preferring offline channels for purchasing consumer goods, groceries, and processed food products like ketchup, where they can physically verify product quality. Moreover, easy access and searching for various processed tomato products through stores are likely to drive the segment. Offline channels are expected to remain dominant in the forecast period due to the improved distribution channel networks across the globe.

The online channel is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2028. Several manufacturers of these products are offering products on their websites and e-commerce platforms. Moreover, the internet penetration rate has witnessed lucrative growth in recent years, which led to the significant growth of the e-commerce sector across the globe.

Tomato Ketchup Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

November 2021: The Kraft Heinz Company launched a new product named HEINZ Tomato Ketchup Marz Edition. The tomatoes used in these ketchup were grown by recreating the similar conditions of temperature, soil, and water that is of Mars.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market consists of various established players, coupled with local manufacturers. Various manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on the logistic development and strengthening of the distribution channel to enhance their foothold.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global tomato ketchup market include,

Nestle S.A.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever

Bolton Group

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Campbell Soup Company

Premier Foods Plc

Kagome

Lee Kum Kee

Order a free sample PDF of the Tomato Ketchup Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.