Minivans Market Global Analysis & Forecast Report By 2028

Minivans Market Growth & Trends

The global minivans market size is estimated to reach USD 122.7 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is propelled by the increasing affordability of passenger vehicles, heightened product launches, and increasing disposable income of consumers. Furthermore, changing perception of the consumers regarding minivans to luxury vehicles also driving the market growth. Manufacturers are launching new models with improved features and aesthetics that attract more consumers and is fueling the market growth. New features include connected dashboards, reclining seats, a high roof, a spacious cabin, specially designed platforms, etc. Consumer preference is shifting from traditional passenger cars such as station wagons, sedans, etc., and growing towards multipurpose vehicles and utility vehicles with sturdy and rustic looks. This is also credited for increasing preference for minivans in the global market.

Minivans Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global minivans market based on fuel type, and region:

Based on the Fuel Type Insights, the market is segmented into Diesel, Petrol, Electric, Other.

The diesel segment accounted for a global market revenue share of over 90%. This largest market revenue share of the diesel fuel type segment is attributed to the higher consumer preference for the diesel models of minivans over the other fuel type. Diesel-powered vans are efficient as well as powerful, suitable for multipurpose vehicles such as minivans for light-duty hauling and towing capacity. Diesel-powered minivans effectively deal with the payloads running at a low cost compared to the other fuel-type vehicles. Furthermore, the majority of the minivan models available in the market are diesel engine models.

The electric segment of the fuel type is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The electric vehicle marketis rapidly increasing as well as evolving due to technological developments in electric batteries and other areas. It has become a prime concern of global leaders and automotive manufacturers to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels and prevent global warming. Government initiatives and manufacturers’ increasing product launches are expected to drive the segment growth in the global minivans industry.

Minivans Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

August 2021: Kia launched a new Carnival minivan in Brazil, which comes with three rows of seats, and ample cargo/luggage space.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is characterized by the presence of large, prominent key players and is partially consolidated. The leading players are focused on the development and research activities and frequent product launches to stay ahead in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global minivans market include,

Stellantis N.V.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Company

Kia Corporation

General Motors Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Daimler AG

Tata Motors Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Minivans Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.