Personal Care Shower And Bath Market Detailed Analysis by Latest Trends 2028

The global personal care shower and bath market size is expected to reach USD 123.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028. The market growth can be credited to the rising demand for herbal shower and bath products in China and India. Moreover, the expanding opportunity for long-lasting scent products is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. The increasing demand for glossy repair shampoo products to aid dandruff issues is the major factor driving the market. Moreover, the growing focus in Europe on germ protection and moisturizing is projected to boost market growth. The increasing demand to procure head and body wash products with minimal cost is expected to offer growth opportunities for the market.

Personal Care Shower And Bath Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global personal care shower and bath market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Shower Gels & Liquid Soap, Body Scrubs, Solid Soap, Others.

The shower gels and liquid soap segment captured the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021. Shower gels and liquid soap are acting as an alternative to solid soap to provide protection against bacteria and viruses. The growing adoption of organic liquid soap in the beauty and personal care industry is escalating the demand for hygiene products, which will boost the market growth in the upcoming years. The rising demand for hair styling gel will further enhance the segment growth during the forecast period.

The body scrubs segment will register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2028. This can be credited to the moisturizing benefits of the scrub. Organic body scrub removes the dead skin cells to maintain smoother skin. The efficient skin rejuvenation property of body scrubs will further enhance the sales of the segment over the forecast period.

The solid soap segment held the second-largest revenue share in 2021. This can be credited to its sold form, which can be used multiple times as they do not include water. Moreover, solid soaps do not contain synthetic scents, petrochemicals, and preservatives like shower gels, which is contributing to the growth of the solid soap segment. In addition, solid soaps are eco-friendly and create less wastage in the environment, which is expected to fuel growth during the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline segment held the largest revenue share of over 75.0% in 2021. The growing demand for personal care shower and bath products in developed countries will build the interconnecting network of grocery stores. The growing drift of the consumers towards the local shops is expected to boost the market growth. The domestic medical shops are supplying a diversified portfolio of personal care shower and bath products. The grocery stores are providing personal care products in several formats such as shower gels and liquid soap , body scrubs, and solid soap. Supportive measures taken by the personal care product manufacturers to provide sales margin for offline stores will propel the market growth.

, body scrubs, and solid soap. Supportive measures taken by the personal care product manufacturers to provide sales margin for offline stores will propel the market growth. The online segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is owing to the increased focus of personal care manufacturers to adopt the technologically advanced cyber commerce portal. The online segment is removing the barriers of physical stores and improving the efficiency of product delivery. The customer-oriented services with a 24/7 delivery option are expected to refuel the market growth.

Personal Care Shower And Bath Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

September 2021: Unilever initiated a platform called Positive Beauty Growth, a new initiative to partner with startups and scale-ups to increase their innovation and brand growth via social commerce.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The main focus of the companies is to launch a variety of deep cleansing scrubs to meet the growing concerns over skincare. The key players are focusing on procuring foaming hair and body wash with moisturizers. However, USDA Certified Biobased Product has its unique challenges and limitations. Multiple companies are targeting to procure non-irritating formulations in the market. The major players are approaching low-foam formulation material that rinses easily.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global personal care shower and bath market include,

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Amway

Godrej Consumer Products

Lion Corporation

GOJO Industries, Inc.

The Body Shop

Shiseido

3Lab Inc.

The Face Shop

L’Oreal

