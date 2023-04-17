Flow Chemistry Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Reactor, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Flow Chemistry Industry Overview

The global flow chemistry market size is expected to reach USD 3.75 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030. Advantages over batch reactors and growing investments in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries are projected to boost the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need to move away from chemical commodities to specialty chemicals as per the requirement of customers. Moreover, the adoption of continuous manufacturing has increased due to the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, which is expected to augment the demand for flow chemistry over the forecast period.

Flow Chemistry Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flow chemistry market based on application, reactor type, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Academia & Research, Petrochemicals, and Others

The chemicals segment led the market and accounted for over 37.8% of the global revenue in 2022 on account of increased use of environmentally friendly technologies such as flow chemistry in order to reduce greenhouse emissions.

The pharmaceuticals application segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing demand for the optimization of drug development and demand to reduce the time taken for drug launch are expected to boost the demand for this equipment in pharmaceutical applications.

Based on the Reactor Type Insights, the market is segmented into CSTR (Continuous stirred-tank reactor), Plug Flow Reactor, Microreactor, Microwave Systems, and Others

CSTR led the market and accounted for over 37.2% share of the global revenue in 2022. Factors responsible for the segment growth are high adoption, simple construction, good temperature control, low cost, and adaptability to two-phase runs.

Microreactor is estimated to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2030, in terms of revenue. The demand for microreactors in pharmaceutical and fine chemicals due to their low footprint, the requirement of less capital commitment, and safe processing of highly reactive and hazardous processes is expected to boost industry growth.

Microwave-assisted organic synthesis has witnessed significant focus over the past years on account of its fast reaction rate, low byproducts and high yield, high purity of the products, easy scale-up, and ease of use.

Flow Chemistry Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The competitive environment in the industry is driven by the innovation in technology for the usage of flow chemistry. Companies operating in the market are investing heavily in R&D as well as developing instruments to optimize the production method and improve the yield of the product that is to be synthesized. The growing demand for fine chemicals and specialty chemicals across the globe has compelled manufacturers to form alliances with end users for the application of flow chemistry.

Some prominent players in the global Flow Chemistry market include:

Am Technology

CEM Corporation

Milestone Srl

Biotage AB

Syrris Ltd.

Vapourtec Ltd.

ThalesNano Inc.

Hel Group

Uniqsis Ltd.

Chemtrix BV

