Sterilization Equipment Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Sterilization Equipment Industry Overview

The global Sterilization Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the increasing number of surgical procedures are the key driving factors of the market. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to significantly impact the market. The pandemic caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 has drastically increased the demand for medicines, emergency supplies, and hospital equipment including gowns, antiseptics, and disinfectant products.

The COVID-19 outbreak and increasing hospital admissions across the globe have significantly increased the demand for sterilization equipment. Consequently, the use of sterilization equipment has also increased due to the increasing number of patients in hospitals & clinics. Proper and regular sterilization of medical devices is one of the essential requirements for treating patients suffering from COVID-19. In such cases, demand for sterilization equipment is anticipated to increase, which is in turn expected to propel the market growth. Therefore, the outbreak of COVID-19 is a high-impact rendering driver for this market.

Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the sterilization equipment market report on the basis of product and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Heat Sterilizers, Low-temperature Sterilizers, Sterile Membrane Filters and Radiation Sterilization Devices

Low-temperature sterilizers held the largest share of 32.0 % in 2021. This is attributable to the increasing need for sterilization of heat- and moisture-sensitive medical equipment with complex designs.

Factors such as increasing surgical procedures, the expanding patient population, rising life expectancy, and the unmet need for sterilization of complex substances are driving the growth of this segment. There is a constant need for R&D due to the risks associated with various sterilants, which prompts manufacturers to make constant efforts, leading to the launch of new products.

Sterilization Equipment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Companies are engaging in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, aiming to strengthen their product portfolio, and manufacturing capacities, and provide competitive differentiation.

Some prominent players in the global Sterilization Equipment market include

STERIS PLC.

Sterigenics U.S., LLC

Cantel Medical

E-BEAM Services, Inc.

Fortive

