Facial Implant Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2023-2030

Facial Implant Industry Overview

The global Facial Implant Market size is expected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidences of facial injuries, demand for non surgical facial rejuvenation surgery and the introduction of technologically advanced 3D printed implants for facial reconstruction are expected to drive the facial implant market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising initiatives in a probe to increase awareness regarding aesthetic surgery are expected to drive the industry growth in near future. For instance, The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) support, educate and advocate improved patient care & work towards enhancing awareness levels pertaining to aesthetics in the U.S.

It also conducts periodic medical conferences, thereby, educating surgeons on latest techniques in the field of cosmetic surgery. Furthermore, growing geriatric population and adoption of cosmetic procedures are some factors contributing towards the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Facial Implant Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the facial implant market on the basis of product, material, procedure, shape, gender, end user, region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Chin and Mandibular, Cheek, Nasal and Injectables.

The chin and mandibular segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 30.3% in 2021. The segment was valued at USD 2,487.6 million in terms of revenue in 2021.

The fillers or injectables segment is anticipated to register a lucrative CAGR of over 8.6% in the coming years owing to the increasing demand for cost-effectiveness, nonsurgical facial rejuvenation procedures, and growing awareness pertaining to the use of fillers for augmentation surgery.

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Metal, Biologicals, Polymers and Ceramic.

The polymer segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.3% in 2021. Polymer material dominated the market in terms of revenue as of 2021 due to the increasing usage for deformity correction surgeries.

The biologicals segment is expected to witness the most lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to the greater resemblance to the body tissues enabling easy adoption.

Based on the Procedure Insights, the market is segmented into Eyelid Surgery, Facelift and Rhinoplasty.

The eyelid segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.3% in 2021. The number of procedural implants is expected to rise due to the rising demand for facial surgeries globally. Eyelid surgery is painless, performed under local anesthesia, and lasts up to an hour. Immediately after the procedure, the patient is free to go home. All these factors are also boosting the eyelid surgery segment market growth.

Based on the Shape Insights, the market is segmented into Anatomical Facial Implants, Oval Facial Implants and Round Facial Implants.

Based on the Gender Insights, the market is segmented into Male and Female.

Based on the End-User Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Trauma Center, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

Facial Implant Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Key companies have established key business strategies such as strategic partnerships and collaborations, product innovation, joint ventures, new product launches, new service launches, and contracts to build their market position along with gaining popularity in the market. The market is competitive in nature as key players are engaged in rigorous R&D to develop efficient and cost-effective products for reconstructive surgery and trauma treatment.

Some prominent players in the global Facial Implant market include

Zimmer Biomet

Depuy Synthes

Stryker Corp.

Medartis AG

EUROS

Xilloc

KLS Martin Group

Hanson Medical, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

OsteoMed

Sientra Inc

Kangui Medical Innovation Co. Ltd.

AART Inc.

Anthony Products Inc

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Spectrims Design Medicals Inc.

Lucid Implants

Johnson & Johnson

TMJ Concepts

Sebbin

