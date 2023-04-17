Pressure Relief Devices Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2023 to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Pressure Relief Devices Industry Overview

The global Pressure Relief Devices Market size was estimated to reach USD 6.25 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period, according to a study by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapidly growing geriatric population and an increasing number of chronic disorders have led to the growth the market globally. The geriatric population is more prone to the development of pressure ulcers that are also known as bedsores. The prolonged stay of bed-ridden patients due to several medical conditions such as multiple bone fractures, cancer, and other severe diseases results in pressure ulcers, which further upsurges the adoption of pressure relief devices. This has tremendously accelerated the demand for pressure ulcer devices globally from medical practitioners and end-users.

More than 2.5 million people in the U.S. and 0.7 million people in the U.K. are affected by pressure ulcers every year. Moreover, the treatments for these ulcers cost more than around USD 9 billion every year in the U.S. These alarming expenses are contributing to the rising demand for bedsore management equipment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for pressure relief devices globally owing to the rise in cases of obesity & overweight patients due to physical inactivity, which has resulted in the increased demand for pressure relief devices globally. Furthermore, key market players are also involved in various growth strategies to sustain in the current market competition. For instance, in February 2020, Smith & Nephew declared the commencement of construction of its new high-tech manufacturing plant in Malaysia to serve the region.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Low-Tech Devices and High-Tech Devices.

The low-tech devices segment held the largest market share in 2021. The factors contributing to the segment growth mainly include the cost-effectiveness of the low-tech mattresses , easy availability in the market, and therapeutic benefits for the prevention of bedsores.

, easy availability in the market, and therapeutic benefits for the prevention of bedsores. High-tech devices are the fastest-growing type segment, due to technological improvements in device design. Most of the high-tech devices are powered and are specifically designed for periodic pressure redistribution providing several therapeutic benefits to mobility-impaired patients.

The global market is dominated by key competitors and has robust competition at a global level. Companies are focusing on various growth strategies to sustain the market competition.

3M Health Care

ArjoHuntleigh

BSN medical

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Acelity

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Talley Group Ltd.

