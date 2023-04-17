Inhalation Anesthesia Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Inhalation Anesthesia Industry Overview

The global Inhalation Anesthesia Market size is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period, from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Inhalation anesthetics offer shorter induction period and recovery time along with better efficacy and lesser adverse effects as compared to other alternatives, thus providing better anesthetic effect during surgical procedures. They also provide excellent control over the duration of anesthesia in the patient. Thus, inhalation anesthesia is being preferred over intravenous anesthesia due to these advantages.

Drugs administered through inhalation anesthesia have a quick onset of action even at low dose as compared to intravenous anesthesia. Using inhalation route for administration helps avoid excessive dosage and keeps the patient’s autonomic functions intact. As these drugs are eliminated via lungs, they have lower chances of accumulation in the body. Hence, they result in lower risk of hepatotoxicity. In addition, drugs administered through inhalation route have limited tolerance and addiction level as compared to other alternatives routes.

With the launch of innovative respiratory products such as AnaConDa (Anaesthetic Conserving Device), administration of inhalation general anesthetic agents such as sevoflurane, isoflurane, & other agents have become easier. Inhalation anesthesia is considered to be the best alternative for patients who are on ventilation for more than 24 hours as it becomes easy to monitor the patient’s health.

Major concern associated with anesthetic gas is that only 5% account for patient use and the rest 95% is released in the atmosphere, which leads to greenhouse effect of these gases. The comparative analysis of sevoflurane, isoflurane, and desflurane based on atmospheric time span and global atmospheric concentrations indicates that desflurane poses a high potential threat for environment.

Inhalation Anesthesia Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, has segmented the inhalation anesthesia market report based on drug, application, and region.

Based on the Drug Insights, the market is segmented into Sevoflurane, Desflurane, Isoflurane and Halothane.

Sevoflurane dominated the inhalation anesthesia market in 2021 because it is potent, rapidly acting, and has faster emergence and recovery as compared to the other drugs available in the market; however, it is more expensive than its alternatives.

Isoflurane is expected to show the highest growth rate over the forecast period. If fresh gas flow rates are considered, sevoflurane and desflurane cost two to three times more than isoflurane. Hence, isoflurane is the preferred choice for inhalation general anesthesia of anesthesiologists in developing countries owing to the presence of a cost-sensitive patient pool.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Induction and Maintenance.

The inhalation anesthesia market is segmented by application into induction and maintenance. The maintenance segment held the largest share in 2021 due to the fact that inhaled anesthetics are more preferred for the maintenance of anesthesia.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others.

Inhalation Anesthesia Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Key players are undertaking various strategic initiatives to gain market shares such as mergers & acquisitions, technological collaborations, partnerships, and innovative product developments & launches.

Some prominent players in the global Inhalation Anesthesia market include

Halocarbon Products Corporation

Baxter

AbbVie

Lunan Pharmaceutical Group

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis)

Fresenius Kabi Ag

