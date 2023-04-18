Cardiovascular and Soft Tissue Repair Patches Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 18, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Cardiovascular and Soft Tissue Repair Patches Industry Overview

The global Cardiovascular and Soft Tissue Repair Patches Market size is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. The rapidly rising prevalence of congenital heart diseases, such as Atrial Septal Defect (ASD)and the ventricular septal defect is expected to drive the demand for the patches. In addition, increasing implementation of patches in medical procedures and growing sports injuries is expected to support the development and growth of the market over the forthcoming years. As per studies, ASD is the second most common type of congenital heart disease and the incidence rate across the global population is recorded to be 56 per 100,000 live births.

One of the key driving market forces is the rapidly rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Changing lifestyles, growing obesity levels, adoption of unhealthy lifestyle habits, increasing alcohol consumption and smoking, and growing geriatric population are driving the incidence of cardiac disorders. As per World Health Organization estimates, cardiovascular diseases account for the largest share of 32% or 17.9 million deaths annually. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, approximately 695,000 deaths in the U.S. are due to underlying cardiac diseases. Coronary heart diseases are recorded in the majority of cardiac disorder-related deaths. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, coronary heart diseases accounted for 360,900 deaths in the U.S. in 2019.

Another key driving force supporting growth is the rising prevalence of hernias such as inguinal hernia, umbilical hernia, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, ventral hernia, and others. Some of the risk factors associated with hernias are heavy weight lifting, abdominal surgery, ascites, constipation, and chronic cough which increases the pressure on intra-abdominal regions resulting in abdominal hernias. Inguinal hernias are the commonest abdominal hernias and the incidence rate of inguinal hernia repairs in the U.K. is 10 per 100,000 individuals and in the U.S. are 28 per 100,000 individuals. Congenital diaphragmatic hernia is caused due to genetic factors and residual embryological channel defects. The abovementioned factors are driving the demand for patches in therapeutic procedures and wound care management.

Cardiovascular and Soft Tissue Repair Patches Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market on the basis of application, raw material, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cardiac repair, Vascular repair & reconstruction, Pericardial repair, Dural repair and Soft tissue repair.

The soft tissue segment dominated the market for cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches and accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.0% in 2021. This is owing to the rapidly growing incidence rate of hernias including ventral hernias, umbilical hernia, inguinal hernias, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and others coupled with the growing demand for tissue repair patches in treatment procedures.

The cardiac repair segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate in the market for cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches over the forthcoming years. This is owing to the alarming rise of congenital heart diseases amongst the global pediatric population driving the demand for cardiac patches.

Based on the Raw Material Insights, the market is segmented into ePTFE, Biomaterial and tissue-engineered material and Others.

The Eptfe segment dominated the cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 61.4% in 2021. This growth of the segment is owing to the multiple benefits associated with ePTFE such as high tensile strength, high durability, and easy availability.

The biomaterial and tissue-engineered material segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate in the market for cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches over the forthcoming years. The most commonly used raw material in manufacturing cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches is bovine pericardium which is gaining popularity. Bovine pericardium offers several physical and chemical properties which are boosting its adoption of the same.

Cardiovascular and Soft Tissue Repair Patches Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The key players are constantly focusing on devising innovative product development strategies to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge. Moreover, these key players are devising their mergers and acquisitions and partnership strategies to expand their business footprint.

Some prominent players in the global Cardiovascular and Soft Tissue Repair Patches market include

Baxter

Admedus

Abbott

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Edwards Life Sciences Corporation

Glycar SA Pty Ltd.

LabCor

Cryolife, Inc.

CorMatrix

Terumo Medical Corporation

Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc.

Neovasc

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Braun

Novomedics

TEI Biosciences Inc.

Perouse Medical

Gunze Limited

Atriummed

Maverick Bioscience

Southern Lights Biomaterials

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

