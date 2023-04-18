Malaria Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 18, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Malaria Diagnostics Industry Overview

The global Malaria Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising prevalence of the tropical disease in endemic countries, development of novel diagnostic techniques, and rising investments by regional governments and private investors are expected to propel market growth. Malaria is one of the most widespread life-threatening diseases, commonly occurring in the tropical and subtropical regions due to changing climate, low economic growth, underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure, and lack of access to advanced treatment.

Increasing number of government initiatives and investments by market participants are also anticipated to fuel market growth in the near future. Use of antimalarial treatments options that were abundantly available in the African region were used for the management and control of spread during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market noticed a significant boost during the COVID-19 outbreak owing to the ever-increasing malaria cases in addition to the COVID-19 virus.

A large number of malarial elimination programs are being undertaken by major companies to reduce the disease prevalence. For instance, Novartis’s Malaria Initiative was aimed at facilitating malaria elimination and control. Along with various organizations, the company has provided non-profit treatment to 750 million people across 60 countries. Thus, such initiatives are anticipated to facilitate the development of novel technologies and aid in market penetration.

Malaria Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global malaria diagnostics market on the basis of technology and region:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Microscopy, Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) and Molecular Diagnostic Tests.

The Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 53.7% in 2021. Microscopy was the second-largest segment owing to intermittent usage of the technique for disease diagnosis. It is one of the traditional and most reliable methods for the diagnosis of the disease.

Molecular diagnostic tests include conventional Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR) and quantitative or Real Time-PCR (qPCR). The usage of qPCR using DNA extracted from blood samples has been used to detect low parasite counts or mixed infections. These tests are accurate, highly sensitive, and capable of detecting low parasite count.

Malaria Diagnostics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The key players are constantly focusing on devising innovative product development strategies to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge. Moreover, these key players are devising their mergers and acquisitions and partnership strategies to expand their business footprint.

Some prominent players in the global Malaria Diagnostics market include

Access Bio., Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Sysmex Partec GmbH

bioMérieux

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

