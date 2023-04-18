Surgical Robots Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2023 to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 18, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Surgical Robots Industry Overview

The global Surgical Robots Market size is expected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2023 to 2030. Growing adoption of automated minimally invasive surgery and increasing awareness to use robotic procedures due to the potential benefits provided by these surgeries are the factors positively contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing penetration of international players in various geographies is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast years.

Further, technological advancements in medical procedures and the growing acceptance of automated surgical equipment in healthcare institutions are anticipated to accelerate the penetration of surgical robots over the years. The increasing prevalence of several cancers, tumors, and spine disorder conditions is also one of the pioneering factors expected to propel the acceptance and adoption of surgical robots, thereby fueling growth.

Based on application, the market is segmented into urology, orthopedics, neurology, gynecology, and others. The others segment comprises the robots that are used in oncology, laparoscopy, and various other surgeries. The others’ segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 32.1% in 2022. The segment growth is attributed mainly to the increasing usage of advanced automated instruments in cancer and tumor surgeries. In addition, successful outcomes from automated surgical procedures and shortage of surgeons and healthcare professionals are boosting the adoption and growth.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 50.2% in 2022. This is mainly due to the increasing advancement of medical infrastructure and the presence of a large number of international players. Furthermore, increasing clinical adoption of advanced surgical equipment and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures are the other prominent factors responsible for the region.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically impacted the penetration and adoption of surgical robots. Supply chain disruptions, along with lockdowns and shutdowns in major countries, substantially impacted the growth. In addition, reduction in overall surgical procedures during the pandemic and stringent regulations with respect to surgeries were some of the other factors that led to the de-growth of the market in 2020. However, with situations heading toward normalcy, the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Surgical Robots Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical robots market based on application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Orthopedics, Neurology, Urology, Gynecology and Others.

The neurosurgery segment is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The rising adoption of robots in neurosurgeries owing to benefits provided by surgical robots over traditional techniques of surgery is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment at a substantial rate.

Surgical Robots Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The top players of the market are mainly focusing on technological development and introducing advanced and next-generation robotic instruments to hold their strong position in the global market. In addition, the rising demand for automated surgical instruments across the globe is likely to promote the entry of new companies into the market. Furthermore, strategic industrial developments of the leading market players in the form of acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations are anticipated to boost the competition among the competitors.

Some prominent players in the global Surgical Robots market include

Stryker Corporation

Medrobotics

Smith & Nephew

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

Renishaw plc.

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

THINK Surgical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

