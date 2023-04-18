Dark Spirits Market Growth, Current Trends, and Challenges 2028

Dark Spirits Market Growth & Trends

The global dark spirits market size is expected to reach USD 91.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2022 to 2028. according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is accelerated by increasing demand for premium whiskey from emerging economies such as China and India. Large global development in the food & beverage sector is one of the important factors driving the growth of the dark spirit market. Moreover, the increasing inclination for the premium craft spirits, mainly among the millennials, is offering a thrust to the dark spirit market development.

Dark Spirits Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dark spirit market based on the type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Whiskey, Rum and Brandy.

Whiskeysegment contributed to the highest revenue share of more than 45.0% in the global market, in 2021. The high disposable income of the developing economies such as China and India plus the growing consumption of whiskey in Japan is projected to continue its significant growth in the market during the forthcoming years. The delicious taste with lower fat will enhance the sales of whiskey throughout the forecast period.

Rum segment will register the highest growth during the forecast period. The enlargement in the segment is due to the medical property of rum. Rum is used to provide several benefits such as lowering the risk of diabetes and soothing muscle pain. Owing to these reasons the rum segment is projected to show development during the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline Trading and Online Trading.

Offline trading contributed revenue share of around 80.0% in the global market, during The offline trading includes several suppliers such as liquor shops, restaurants, bars, pubs, supermarkets, and specialty stores. Dark spirits are largely served in most restaurants, bars, and pubs in addition these are mixed with interesting flavored juices and sparkling water to offer pleasing experiences to the customers. The domestic suppliers are providing a variety of spirits at a lower cost, which in turn will boost the segment growth. The increased inclination toward western culture and rising adoption of drinking practices will propel the market growth.

The online trading segment is likely to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be credited to the better focus of the distributers to implement the modern trade technology for door-step delivery. Moreover, brands and retailers are conducting online promotional campaigns via various social media platforms to increase brand awareness among the customers. Increasing demand for the super-premium spirit product over an e-commerce portal coupled with the supportive government measures to fulfill the demand for alcoholic beverages by means of an online platform are the factors fueling the market growth.

Dark Spirits Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The major focus of the companies is to launch rum-based products to meet the increasing demand for alcoholic beverages. The main key players are adopting digital online platforms to fulfill the demand for alcoholic spirits. However, implementing sustainability has its unique challenges and limitations.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global dark spirits market include,

Diageo

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Suntory Holdings

Pernod Ricard

Asahi Group Holdings

Kirin Holdings

Bacardi Limited

LT Group, INC

The Brown–Forman Corporation

Rémy Cointreau

