eHealth Devices Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, and Forecasts To 2028

eHealth Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global eHealth devices market size is estimated to reach USD 28.1 billion by 2028 by advancing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth for eHealth is significantly driven by the increasing demand for blood pressure meters and care phone/social alarms from the rising geriatric population around the world. The rapidly increasing sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity have given rise to various lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes. The rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases is expected to propel market growth in the near future. Technological developments and product launches with more sophisticated functioning and accuracy are expected to boost market growth. However, the high cost of devices and privacy issues will act as restraints for the eHealth device market.

eHealth Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global eHealth devices market based on type and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Blood Pressure Meters, Fever Meters, Glucose Meters, Care Phone/Social Alarms.

The eHealth devices market is dominated by the glucose meters segment, which accounted for around 34% of the revenue share in 2021. The smart glucose meter continuously detects the blood glucose level and collects information that is transmitted via electronic signals. The global prevalence of diabetes and growing awareness about diabetes care solutions is driving the demand for glucose meters. Moreover, the continuous tracking of glucose automatically provides an advantageous solution compared to the traditional one-time self-monitoring glucose devices.

automatically provides an advantageous solution compared to the traditional one-time self-monitoring glucose devices. In the eHealth device market, the blood pressure meter segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2028. With the hectic and stressful lifestyle globally, the cases of heart problems and blood pressure are increasing rapidly. The risk of high blood pressure and hypertension increases with age, generally above 45 years. The geriatric population in 2019 worldwide was 703 million. This number is increasing at a fast pace, according to UN data; the world population above 65 years in 2030 will reach 997 million. This leads to the increasing demand for blood pressure meter devices.

eHealth Devices Regional Outlook

Market Share Insights

November 2020: Abbott Laboratories announced the launch of the FreeStyle® Libre system, a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology for adults and children in India.

Abbott Laboratories announced the launch of the FreeStyle® Libre system, a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology for adults and children in India. October 2019: Omron Healthcare Inc., a division of Omron Corporation, launched redesigned models of its blood pressure monitors with a sleeker design and more connectivity with the Omron Connect app.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of key global players and numerous local small players. Notable competitors operating in the global market for eHealth devices are focusing particularly on R&D and product innovation, in order to provide smart, convenient, and accurate devices.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global eHealth devices market include,

Omron Corp.

Apple Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

DexCom, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

PHC Holdings Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Doro AB

