PaaS Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects Till 2028

PaaS Market Growth & Trends

The global PaaS market size is projected to reach USD 206.30 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The major growth factors of the market include the growing cloud-based software development services coupled with the rising number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the globe. Moreover, the growing popularity of PaaS for reducing the development cost and time for software further provides significant growth to the market. However, the rising data privacy and security in enterprises coupled with cloud washing is further projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

PaaS Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the PaaS market based on offering and region:

Based on the Offering Insights, the market is segmented into Application Development, Debugging Processes, Testing, Deployment Tools.

Based on the offering, the global PaaS market is further classified into application development, debugging processes, testing, and deployment tools. The application development segment contributed to a larger market share of over 50% in 2021. The significant adoption of PaaS among enterprises is one of the major factors that contributed to the highest market share in 2021. The PaaS platform enables enterprises and IT developers to deliver and collaborate on new mobile and web applications, innovate in business practices, and streamline operational workflows.

The testing segment is forecast to expand with a significant CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. The rising usage of software testing tools among IT developers across enterprises further contributes to the growth of the market. A PaaS provides software testing services to accelerate the deployment of software applications with reduced cost and complexity. Therefore, software developers significantly adopted PaaS for software testing, further boosting the market growth.

PaaS Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The PaaS industry is always changing and updating. To stay head-on in the market, key players tend to launch new strategies more frequently. Market players are focusing on increasing investments in the advancement of cloud services to increase the customer base.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global PaaS market include,

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Alibaba Cloud

IBM Corp.

Google LLC

Salesforce

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Zoho Corp.

VMware Inc

Order a free sample PDF of the PaaS Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.