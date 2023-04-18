Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Region, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 18, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Cellulose Esters and Ethers Industry Overview

The global cellulose esters and ethers market size is expected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. The growth is majorly driven by increasing demand from multiple applications like paints and coatings, inks, construction, pharmaceuticals, and cigarette filters.

Factors such as Sugar reduction, plastic packaging management, reformulation, use of plant-based proteins, availability of locally sourced ingredients, and the rise of social commerce are anticipated to drive the market in the Asia Pacific. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the demand for cellulose ethers and esters in food packaging applications in the region.

Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cellulose esters and ethers market on the basis of basis of product, process, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Cellulose Acetate, Cellulose Nitrate, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Ethyl Cellulose, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, and Hydroxypropyl Cellulose

The cellulose acetate product segment dominated the market for cellulose esters and ethers and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021. This is attributed to its wide usage in textile as well as in cigarette production.

Factors like the ever-growing textile industry, rising number of cigarette consumers, and higher preference for low-tar cigarettes have a positive impact on the demand.

Acetate is a non-flammable plastic produced from natural cellulose with a wide range of applications. In the primary form, it cannot be processed as a thermoplastic and can only be processed by dissolving in a solvent.

Based on the Process Insights, the market is segmented into Kraft and Sulfite

The kraft process segment dominated the market for cellulose esters and ethers and accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 84.0% in 2021.

This high share is attributed to its characteristics such as reduction in cooking time and an efficient waste recovery system. Also, the growth in this process can be attributed to the increasing demand for cellulose.

Cellulose Esters And Ethers Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The competition in the market for cellulose esters and ethers is high. Manufacturing companies require significant capital investment owing to the presence of stringent regulations regarding the testing and labeling of a product, which discourages new players from entering the market for cellulose esters and ethers. Companies are heavily investing in R&D activities to meet regulatory guidelines, norms, and specifications.

Some prominent players in the global Cellulose Esters And Ethers market include:

Borregaard

Georgia-Pacific

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Rhodia Acetow International GmbH

AkzoNobel N.V.

Ashland

Daicel Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

M. Huber Corporation

Lamberti S.p.A.

Order a free sample PDF of the Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.