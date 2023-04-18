Coated Glass Market Top Players are Saint Gobain S.A., Schott Ag, and Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 18, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Coated Glass Industry Overview

The global coated glass market size is expected to reach USD 71.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The expansion of the solar industry supported by favorable government regulations is likely to contribute to the growth of the market. The solar industry across the globe is anticipated to witness significant growth, especially in terms of capacity.

Factors such as the depletion of non-renewable resources, advancements in technology, government regulations, reductions in the cost of solar installations, and the growing electricity demand are propelling an increase in solar capacities. These factors are expected to play a key role in the penetration of coated glass in the solar industry over the forecast period.

Coated Glass Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global coated glass market based on coating, application, and region:

Based on the Coating Insights, the market is segmented into Hard and Soft

Soft coating segment held the largest revenue share of over 68.0% in 2021 and is also projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

The significant factor driving the growth of the soft coating segment is its ultra-low emissivity, which enables it to reflect considerably more heat than hard coated products.

For hard coated glass, special handling procedures and equipment are not required. This type of product is shipped and handled using the same equipment as that for non-value-added float glass. The significant factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the durability of hard coated products.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Architecture, Automotive, Optical, and Others

The architectural application segment held the largest volume share of over 92.0% in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

The automotive segment is expected to grow at a rate of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030, in terms of volume.

Supportive government regulations are expected to play a key role in driving the growth of coated glass in the automotive sector.

Coated Glass Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The recent trend in the glass industry depicts that primary manufacturers are targeting their investments in value-added products like coated glass. These players are focused on developing products that boost energy efficiency and as the market expands, those investments are expected to be crucial. For instance, Guardian Industries sees its strongest growth in value-added products in near future.

Also, energy efficiency is now the driving force of innovation for coated glass manufacturers for the past five years. The evolution of energy conservation programs and building codes has proved to be critical in driving a lot of that innovation. Further, there is a legitimate aspiration of building owners for environmental-friendly and energy-saving products. This is expected to rapidly push the demand for energy-saving products like Low-E coated glass.

Some prominent players in the global Coated Glass market include:

AGC Inc.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

CEVITAL GROUP

China Glass Holding, Ltd.

Euroglas

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Guardian Industries

Order a free sample PDF of the Coated Glass Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.