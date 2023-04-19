Preclinical Imaging Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 19, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Preclinical Imaging Industry Overview

The global Preclinical Imaging Market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030. Heavy investments in research and development are encouraging research projects worldwide. As a result, the demand for preclinical imaging is steadily increasing. Pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life sciences, medical devices, and cosmetics are wide application areas, where imaging modalities are widely used in research and development. Furthermore, veterinary hospitals and educational institutions also create additional demand for this market.

Nuclear medicine techniques (primarily, positron emission tomography [PET] and single-photon emission computed tomography [SPECT]), optical imaging, micro computed tomography (CT), micro magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Photoacoustic tomography (PAT) and ultrasound are the most suitable modalities for small-animal in vivo imaging applications. Each modality has its own set of benefits and drawbacks. The multimodality devices designed to give complementary information on the pathophysiological process under research have rapidly gained popularity, seeking to overcome the inherent limits of each imaging modality.

The combination of high-resolution modalities such as micro-CT and micro-MRI with highly sensitive techniques that provide functional information like micro-PET or micro-SPECT is expected to broaden the horizons of research in key areas like infection, oncology, cardiology, and neurology, contributing not only to the understanding of disease underlying mechanisms but also providing efficient and unique tools for evaluating new chemical entities and candidate drugs, thus boosting the market growth.

The market’s prominent competitors are taking different initiatives such as funding’s and acquisitions of medium and small-sized businesses in order to expand their product portfolio and enhance their manufacturing capacity. For instance, In November 2021, Bruker Corporation acquired MOLECUBES NV, a dynamic innovator in benchtop preclinical nuclear molecular imaging systems. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Bruker’s position as a leading supplier in preclinical and translational imaging research.

Preclinical Imaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global preclinical imaging market based on product, application, end use and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into CT Imaging, MRI Imaging, PET/SPECT Imaging, Multi-modal Imaging, Optical Imaging, Ultrasound Imaging, Photoacoustic (PAT) Imaging, Reagents and Services.

The optical imaging devices segment dominated the market and captured the largest revenue share of 13.7% in 2021. This is owing to their wide usage in small animal imaging and new drug discovery projects.

devices segment dominated the market and captured the largest revenue share of 13.7% in 2021. This is owing to their wide usage in small animal imaging and new drug discovery projects. Multi-modal imaging devices segment is anticipated to show a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Technology advancements have led to the development of integrated systems that include molecular and anatomical digital imaging systems, which enable multiple screening in a single unit; these new generation devices with integrated imaging technologies are anticipated to boost the growth of the multi-modal imaging devices market in preclinical studies.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Research and Development and Drug Discovery.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Biotech Companies, Pharmaceutical companies and Research institutes.

Preclinical Imaging Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly fragmented and competitive. Market players are involved in implementing strategic initiatives, such as product upgrades, regional expansions, portfolio diversification, and mergers and acquisition. In addition, these players are constantly collaborating with Academic centers and Universities and other end use to influence the preclinical studies in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Preclinical Imaging market include

Bruker Corporation

Siemens A.G.

General Electric (GE)

TriFoil Imaging

PerkinElmer, Inc.

VisualSonics Inc. (Fujifilm)

Mediso Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

MILabs B.V.

MR Solutions

Molecubes

Order a free sample PDF of the Preclinical Imaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter