Golden Sun’s Online Auction on Sunday, April 30, Features A 1969 Z28 Camaro and Native American and Prehistoric Pottery

Fullerton, CA, 2023-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — A beautiful blue 1969 Z28 Chevrolet Camaro muscle car, one of only 20,302 Z28s built that year, and outstanding collections of Native American, prehistoric and modern pottery, jewelry, artwork, kachinas and rugs will come up for bid in a live online auction scheduled for Sunday, April 30th, by Golden Sun Auctions, Inc., starting at 12 noon Pacific time.

The Z28 is the auction’s expected top lot, with a pre-sale estimate of $30,000-$50,000. The car, a high-performance version of the second-generation Camaro, is powered by a 290 horse power, 302 cubic inch (4.9 liter) V8 engine, able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 7.4 seconds. Features include a four-speed manual transmission, a stiff upgraded suspension and heavy-duty brakes.

Vintage car collectors will want to be mindful of the gorgeous 2005 Chevrolet Corvette also in the sale, with just 17,800 original miles (est. $15,000-$25,000). The C6 two-seater model has been meticulously maintained and is painted in the eye-catching Le Mans blue color. It boasts an 8-cylinder, 6.0-liter engine, 6-speed manual transmission, and two tops (Targa and fiberglass).

The rest of the 487-lot auction will be highlighted by a continuation of Daniel Cutrone’s amazing collection of Native American treasures. Dr. Cutrone – an Adjunct Professor of Archaeology at Cal State Dominguez Hills – specialized in the preservation of the Four Corners Indians. Many of his pieces were curated through museums, shows and other venues and come with paperwork.

Dr. Cutrone’s collection includes prehistoric pottery – Anasazi, Mogollon, Salado and more, to include bowls and dog head pitchers; Acoma pottery; vintage signed / unsigned Navajo and Zuni sterling and turquoise jewelry; and kachinas, many signed by the artist. Also offered will be pieces from another collector who lived in the Four Corners region.

Prehistoric pottery is always a big hit with collectors. This sale’s got some nice examples, to include the following:

– An 1175-1300 AD St. Johns polychrome bowl from the Mogollon (North Central Arizona and New Mexico) culture, with rope style star and center coil, 4 inches tall by 8 inches wide, comes with a certificate of authenticity (est. $250-$1,500).

– A 1050-1200 AD Kayenta ladle from the Anasazi (Northwestern Arizona) culture, with black geometric designs on white and about 5 inches long (est. $100-$600).

– An 1100-1250 AD Tularosa snowflake jar, with black geometric lines and shapes against a white background and standing around 5 ½ inches tall (est. $100-$350).

A vintage Two Grey Hills rug from the Navajo weaver Alberta Henderson, 15 inches by 27 inches, with a geometric diamond pattern in grey, black tan and off white, is expected to realize $200-$2,000. The original artworks category will be led by a vibrant, colorful oil painting by the Navajo and Hopi/Laguna artist Robert Draper (1938-2000), a desert landscape (possibly a reservation) housed in a 23 inch by 27 inch frame (est. $200-$400).

A group of three circa 1940s Native American lidded baskets, each one Papago or Tohono O’odham, ranging in height from 4 inches to 5 ½ inches and only one without an original tag, should finish at $200-$500. Also, a vintage solid sterling belt buckle created by Navajo jewelry artist Dean Brown, having three cabochon turquoise stones, with well-marked sterling and ‘DB’ on the back, 2 inches by 3 inches, is expected to hit $100-$450.

Other jewelry offerings will include a vintage Navajo sterling silver necklace with one large Peyote center bird and eight smaller birds, all with turquoise and coral chip inlay, all attached to a 20-inch double-bead strand (est. $200-$800); and a vintage Navajo sterling and turquoise cuff bracelet set with six turquoise stones, 38 g. (est. $100-$200).

A group of four kachina (or katsina) dolls, each one representing a different purpose and most artist signed (Leander Sanders, left-handed kachina; Patrick Howesa, ogre; and Preson Ami, owl), 4-9 inches tall, should fetch $60-$150; while a group of three vintage kachinas, two of them signed (Baldwin Huma, warrior maiden; and Roy Tawahongva; the unsigned one appearing to be crow mother), 9-11 inches tall, should gavel for $80-$120.

Hollywood memorabilia fans take note: the auction also features an assortment of vintage movie posters, including a 7 ½ foot tall 1940 Hopalong Cassidy in Santa Fe Marshal broadside (est. $100-$1,000); a 1948 Roy Rogers and Trigger Grand Canyon Trail one-sheet, 35 inches by 48 inches (est. $80-$120); several for Clint Eastwood movies; and a couple for Star Trek films, one with the original cast and one starring Patrick Stewart.

Also up for bid will be lovely Asian woodblock prints, original wonderful decorative pieces, other fine jewelry, sterling and silverplate serving pieces / flatware, and fine art.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com. There will be no phone bidding. A live preview will be held on Friday, April 28th, from 12 pm noon to 6:30 pm; no appointment is necessary. The gallery is located at 720 East Walnut Avenue #B in Fullerton, Calif., zip 92831.

To learn more about Golden Sun Auctions and the Native American Pottery, Jewelry, Art, Camaro Z28 auction planned for Sunday, April 30th, starting promptly at 12 o’clock noon Pacific time, please visit https://www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/2740/appraisal-and-estate-sale-specialists-inc/.

