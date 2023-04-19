Print Newspapers & Magazines Market Size, Growth Rate And Product Revenue Report 2028

Print Newspapers & Magazines Market Growth & Trends

The global print newspapers & magazines market size is expected to reach USD 105.24 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of -2.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing rapid digitalization of newspapers and magazines in emerging economies has experienced significant shrinkage of print media in recent years and is likely to witness a decline in the market over the forecast period. However, print media circulation decline in recent years around the globe is the major factor that restrains the market growth. The increasing acceptance of print advertising among the various industries in recent years to offer information about their company and products is expected to accelerate the market growth. Moreover, the rising effectiveness of print newspapers & magazines in developing countries due to the huge number of subscribers around the globe is accelerating the market growth.

Print Newspapers & Magazines Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the print newspapers & magazines market based on type and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Newspapers, Magazines, Print Newspaper Advertising, Print Magazine Advertising.

The newspapers segment contributed had the largest market share of over 35% in 2021 and is expected to decline with a CAGR of -2.3% from 2022 to 2028. The newspaper industry has been in steady decline triggered by shrinking readership across the globe owing to rising costs, waning credibility, and the emergence of social media and other platforms. The growing transformation from the print newspaper to the digital newspaper coupled with a decline in daily newspaper circulation is restraining the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements like augmented reality and virtual reality are making print advertising more visceral and engaging.

and virtual reality are making print advertising more visceral and engaging. The magazines segment is expected to decline at a CAGR of -1.4% from 2022 to 2028. The increasing demand for creative and interactive print through the magazine is expected to accelerate market growth. Moreover, readers find magazine content trustworthy, life-enhancing, inspiring, and also offers positive advertising experiences that propelled the market growth over the last few years. Additionally, advertisers using magazine advertising mediums to reach a specific targeted audience are accelerating market growth. However, the increasing acceptance of digital magazines from the consumer is anticipated to decline the market growth. In addition to this, print magazine circulation is gradually declining across the globe which is expected to hinder the market growth.

Print Newspapers & Magazines Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of various established market players of print newspapers & magazines across the globe. Companies are focusing on mergers, expansion, and launching new functions to meet consumers’ expectations by offering a trending print media type.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global print newspapers & magazines market include,

Gannett Co. Inc.

Nine Entertainment Co.

The New York Times

Schibsted Media Group

Axel Springer SE

Daily Mail and General Trust

Gruppo Editoriale L’Espresso

Johnston Press

Conduit, Inc

Valassis

NEWS CORP

Order a free sample PDF of the Print Newspapers & Magazines Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.