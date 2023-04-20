Patient Portal Market to Expand Grow at 19.44% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 20, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Patient Portal Industry Overview

The global Patient Portal Market size is expected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.44% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for Electronic Health Records (EHR) with a patient portal is expected to surge over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand, favorable government funding policies, and the continual technological advancements offered by the key industrial players.

Patient portal technology has emerged due to the introduction of the HITECH 2009 Act. It has become crucial for healthcare providers to understand patient perspectives in terms of health data. Patient portal solutions offer convenient usage and better care management. The market is growing as healthcare providers and payers increasingly adopt patient-centric strategies. As healthcare continues to evolve, several businesses have adopted Patient-Centered Healthcare (PCH) programmes. Incorporating new digital technologies such as EHR and patient portals with a patient-centric strategy can offer various benefits, including increased productivity, enhanced customer experiences, and enhanced clinical outcomes. The healthcare payers and providers are utilizing the notion of consumerism to enhance their services and deliver better healthcare experiences for their users, which is expected to further propel the growth of the market.

Moreover, regulatory mandates that encourage the deployment of digital health methods have resulted in increased EHR penetration, which has supported the growth of the market. The increased acceptance of the patient portals can be attributed to government agencies’ demand for database interoperability and the convenience provided by EHRs in improving patient participation. For example, from 2007 to 2018, a study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research evaluated the use of EHRs in Chinese and US institutions. According to the study, average adoption rates in Chinese hospitals went to 85.3 % from 18.6% between 2007 and 2018, while adoption rates in US hospitals increased to 96 % from 9.4%.

Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, NXGN Management, LLC, and Allscripts are among the leading players in the market for patient portals. Leading firms are concentrating on the introduction of new products, diversification & extension of their market presence, and customer acquisition to capitalize on current business prospects. NextGen Healthcare announced the purchase of the patient experience platform Medfusion for USD 43 million in November 2019 to improve the entire experience for its healthcare customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exerted significant strain on healthcare organizations since the start of 2020. However, EHRs have been beneficial in overcoming these obstacles. The use of patient portals increased significantly during the pandemic. It stood as an important tool to connect patients to care providers. In May of 2020, the US federal government proposed the Federal Health IT Strategic Plan 2020–2025 mandating the use of EHR by healthcare providers. Consequently, the increasing adoption of the patient-centric approach, the rising investments in healthcare IT infrastructure, and the rising adoption of EHRs are augmenting the growth of the market.

Patient Portal Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global patient portal market based on type, delivery mode, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Standalone and Integrated.

Integrated portal held the dominant revenue share of 58.3% in 2022 and is projected to exhibit fastest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period., due to its ability to provide one-stop solutions that help with efficiency, multiple functionality, and cost-effective solutions.

Standalone patient portals, on the other hand, are anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. This type of portal works well for smaller healthcare organizations, such as independent pharmacies, private labs, boutique healthcare providers, and local medical offices.

Based on the Delivery Mode Insights, the market is segmented into Web-based and Cloud-based.

The web-based segment with 65.9% held the maximum share of the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by this software, such as shorter implementation time, no additional investment for hardware, automatic software updates, and low initial investment.

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to register substantial growth with a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period, as it may enable healthcare companies to share and integrate data from several locations or systems in real time, as well as create a database registry.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Providers, Payers and Others.

The providers segment dominated the market in 2022 with a share of 53.0% and is expected to register a high CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. Over 90% of hospitals, according to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC), give users access to their medical records, with 72 percent of organizations granting users the ability to view, download, and transmit their entire medical record.

The payers segment accounted for a significant market share in 2021. Government entities such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the United States and the National Health Service in the United Kingdom accept health claims and disburse reimbursements as payers.

Patient Portal Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. The market leaders are emphasizing strategic formulations such as partnerships, new product development & commercialization, collaborations, and others to expand their presence.

Some prominent players in the global Patient Portal market include

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.,

Athenahealth, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare

Medfusion Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

