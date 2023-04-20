Connected Health and Wellness Solutions Market In-depth Analysis by Types, Application and Manufacturers till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 20, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Connected Health and Wellness Solutions Industry Overview

The global Connected Health and Wellness Solutions Market size is expected to reach USD 187.10 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for wearable medical devices and remote patient monitoring systems is anticipated to increase over the forecast period due to the shifting consumer preferences towards a healthier lifestyle thus driving the market growth. In addition, the increasing incidences of lifestyle-associated diseases requiring continuous health monitoring are expected to lead to an upsurge in the demand for connected health devices over the forecast period.

Moreover, the advantages associated with its usage and the availability of advanced products, such as remote sensors, adapters, and connected mobile communication devices are the factors further augmenting the market growth. The implementation of connected health technology is growing at an astonishing rate, propelled in part by consumer demand, innovations in wearables and medical devices, and the current healthcare climate in the post-COVID-19 era. In August 2020, Validic, a provider of health data platforms and solutions for scaling remote patient monitoring, released the main update to ‘Validic impact’, its remote patient monitoring solution. This innovative standalone form of Validic Impact needs no EHR integration and can be used as an entirely standalone solution.

In addition, the corporation introduced a COVID-19 rapid response solution that allowed clinicians and HR administrators to register thousands of individuals using self-reported data and alerts to monitor COVID-19 symptoms. Consequently, the COVID-19 has given a push for businesses to quicken the adoption of these services. Moreover, the rising demand for greater access to patient health information is the key factor contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the increased awareness levels as a result of the supportive initiatives undertaken by government and non-profit organizations, such as the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), are anticipated to serve this industry with future growth opportunities.

The rising emphasis on the development of advanced healthcare solutions coupled with the sufficient availability of funds is expected to boost the R&D investments in the connected health & wellness devices market. For instance, the government organizations, such as Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), offer funds to expand the health information systems in the U.S., which is expected to further fuel the industry growth in this region.

Connected Health and Wellness Solutions Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global connected health and wellness solutions market by product, application, function, end user, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Personal Medical Devices, Wellness Products and Software & Services.

The software & services segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 46.0% in 2021. The high growth is credited to the incorporation of the value-based healthcare delivery system.

The wellness products segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Better health, possibly the most traditional type related to wellness, ranges beyond medicine and supplements to comprise consumer medical devices together with personal-health trackers are the factors driving the segment growth.

Based on the Function Insights, the market is segmented into Clinical Monitoring and Telehealth.

The telehealth function segment dominated the market in 2021. It accounted for the maximum share of more than 55.0% of the global revenue in the same year. The segment is estimated to expand further at the fastest growth rate retaining its dominant position during the forecast period.

Rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and a rise in healthcare spending in emerging economies are also among the major factors expected to propel the growth of this segment. In addition, the rising importance of continuous patient monitoring for older adults and the introduction of wearable remote monitoring devices are further expected to propel the segment growth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Diagnosis & Treatment, Wellness & Prevention, Monitoring and Others.

The wellness and prevention application segment accounted for the largest share of more than 42.5% of the global revenue in 2021. The segment is estimated to expand further at the fastest growth rate of around 20% retaining the dominant market position during the forecast timeline. The rising awareness regarding overall health and wellbeing is likely to drive the growth of the segment.

Based on the End-User Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics and Home Monitoring

The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for the largest share of more than 54.5% of the global revenue. According to OAE Publishing Inc., over 50% of all U.S. hospitals have adopted some form of connected health for remote patient monitoring.

The home monitoring end-user segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the factors, such as rapid growth in the aging population, increasing incidence of chronic ailments, and rising need for cost-effective healthcare delivery owing to the growing healthcare costs and advancements in the technology of home care devices.

Connected Health and Wellness Solutions Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly competitive and the players are involved in the development of technologically advanced and user-friendly devices. Industry leaders are involved in strategic alliances including mergers and acquisitions, partnership agreements, and geographic expansion to gain a competitive advantage over the others. In addition, the presence of a competitive environment contributed to the high R&D intensity and effective distributive agreements as well as contracts among the industry players.

Some prominent players in the global Connected Health and Wellness Solutions market include

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fitbit LLC

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corp.

Garmin International, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Masimo Corp.

ResMed

NXGN Management, LLC

Letscom

Senseonics, Inc.

