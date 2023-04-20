Assisted Walking Devices Market Drivers, Regional Outlook and Business Development Analysis till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 20, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Assisted Walking Devices Industry Overview

The global Assisted Walking Devices Market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The high growth of the market is anticipated due to the steep increase in the geriatric population, the rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, arthritis, tendonitis, and conversion disorder, and the rising demand for rehabilitation devices and equipment succeeding procedures.

Furthermore, apart from the government and private institution’s initiatives to encourage the use of these assistive walking devices to support the physically challenged, the technology advanced innovations are also transforming the current assisted devices, which are expected to serve as a key factor for the market growth during the forecast period.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there are massive economic suffering and health problems around the world. For instance, obesity, it has been observed that obesity represents a risk factor for a more serious and complicated course of coronavirus in adults. The outbreak has had a significant impact on the population’s health and health-related issues. Lengthy social isolation due to global restrictions, whether imposed by others or self-imposed increased the risk of developing depression, anxiety, and high stress.

These pandemic-related factors have affected two very important health-related behaviors associated with dietary behaviors, physical inactivity, and excess weight gain, leading to the major adoption of walking devices by bariatric patients. This has impacted the market to grow during the pandemic.

With the aging population on the rise, the global prevalence of arthritis is also escalating in accordance. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by 2040, 78 million people will be suffering from arthritis in the U.S. Furthermore, due to a surging aging population, there is a higher risk factor impacting personal mobility as old age increases the susceptibility of an individual towards developing chronic conditions, hence increasing the demand for personal mobility devices such as walking devices. The rising global base of people aged 65 and above is also likely to contribute to the market growth of the market.

The key players are actively participating in the development of novel walking devices that will create a considerable impact on the quality and durability of the devices thereby influencing the market growth.

Assisted Walking Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the assisted walking devices based on product type, distribution channel, end-User and region:

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Canes, Crutches, Walkers and Gait Trainers.

The walker segment accounted for the maximum share of nearly 62.7% and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Walkers are preferred over other mobility devices due largely to enhanced stability provided by this equipment, which enables walking independently without assistance, and the provision of wider support by these mobility devices as compared to other walking devices thus promoting physical activity in physically-handicapped individuals.

The gait trainers segment is expected to witness a maximum CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. This is due to the rising number of cerebral palsy and Parkinson’s disease, rise in the number of spinal injuries, and increase in the number of stroke cases in adults are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the gait trainer segment.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

Based on the End-User Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Non-Hospitals

Assisted Walking Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market dynamics provide a competitive platform for various players to tap into the high-growth areas and cater to the high-unmet needs across the different regions. The established players are consistently engaged in launching modifications and new product designs to sustain a competitive advantage in the industry.

Some prominent players in the global Assisted Walking Devices market include

Medline Industries

Karman

Benmor Medical

Briggs Healthcare

Carex Health Brands

TOPRO

Invacare Corporation

Drive medical design

Eurovema AB.

HUMAN CARE

