Breast Pads Market Definition, Opportunities and Outlook 2030

Breast Pads Market Growth & Trends

The global breast pads market size is expected to reach USD 119.8 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2030. Rising breastfeeding rates are driving the market. These products assist pregnant women in dealing with the leakage problems that occur during breastfeeding. Moreover, increasing global women’s employment rates have led to an increase in demand for accessible baby care products, such as nursing breast pads. The rise in the number of working women throughout the world has resulted in an increase in the number of dual-income homes. This has resulted in an increase in average family income, which is likely to fuel the expansion of the worldwide infant care products market, which also includes the global market for nursing breast pads.

Breast Pads Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breast pads market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Reusable, Disposable, Hydrogel, Silicone.

The reusable segment held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in terms of revenue, in 2021. Reusable breast pads are relatively softer and better for the environment. These are washable and a more affordable long-term option. Moreover, as these are made usually from natural fibers, they provide improved air circulation, ventilation, and breathability, which is essential for the healing of a sore nipple. Thus, owing to the above-mentioned advantages, coupled with its cost-effectiveness, their demand is high as compared to other breast pads.

Disposable breast pads are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.75% over the forecast period. Disposable nursing pads, like sanitary napkins, comprise a thin absorbent material and are available in a variety of absorbencies. They usually have a sticky back to adhere them to the bra, which can be convenient. These are majorly preferred by working women as they are hidden under clothing and are a comfortable option while traveling. They are available under a number of popular brands with the packaging of about ranging from 50 to 200 or more.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Retail, Wholesale, E-commerce.

The retail segment held the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021 owing to the rising number of retail stores providing varieties of nursing pads. The market has seen a surge in demand throughout the retail channels. These mass merchandisers provide consumers with more convenience, dedicated mother-care product areas, bundling deals, schemes, and a simple shopping experience all under one roof.

The e-commercesegment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate of 4.72% over the forecast period. The increasing availability of postpartum items via the internet and e-commerce is expected to boost market growth. End-users may compare and pick appropriate items based on their kind, brand, price, and point of sale through the e-commerce channel. For example, Amazon, Belly Bandit Walmart, Motherhood Maternity, The Moms Co., and First Cry are among the most popular online retailers. Moreover, the online platform offers benefits such as offers, discounts, free delivery, and a wide range of products.

Breast Pads Regional Outlook

Market Share Insights

February 2018: Cache Coeur launched its new brand Curve. They are guaranteed leak-resistant, undetectable, and washable. These breast pads are made up of four layers, the first of which is a micro-perforated antibacterial and anti-odor spacer that allows for quick leak evacuation.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are involved in adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and the launch of new products to strengthen their foothold in the market. They are significantly investing in research and development to manufacture technologically advanced products.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global breast pads market include,

Medela AG

Cardinal Health

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

Magento, Inc. (Ameda)

NUK USA LLC

Pigeon Corporation

Bamboobies

LilyPadz

Cache Coeur

KINDRED BRAVELY

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

