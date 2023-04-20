Processed & Frozen Vegetables Market Size, Growth Possibilities, and Forecast To 2028

Processed & Frozen Vegetables Market Growth & Trends

The global processed & frozen vegetables market size is expected to reach USD 101.88 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapidly developing processed food industry and rising spending on food products, particularly packaged vegetables, are expected to promote market growth in the coming few years. Moreover, the increasing consumption of packaged vegetables due to the presence of more health-promoting antioxidants has anticipated market growth in the forecast period.

Processed & Frozen Vegetables Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global processed & frozen vegetable market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Dried, Canned and Frozen.

The canned product segment contributed to the largest revenue share of more than 38% in the global market for processed & frozen vegetables in 2021 and is expected to advance at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2028. The increasing popularity of canned products is poised to drive growth in the forecast period. Moreover, rising health concerns among consumers have increased the demand for low-calorie food to avoid health complications, stimulating market growth. Canned vegetables are very healthy and nutritious, which in turn will accelerate the market growth during the forecast timeline.

The frozen segment is expected to advance at the fastest growth rate of 4.3% from 2022 to 2028. Frozen vegetables are convenient, nutritious, and healthy, and are made available to consumers through retail channels. Moreover, the growing popularity and demand for frozen food, coupled with the increasing disposable income of the consumers, are significant factors of the market growth. Additionally, technological developments and advancements in the manufacturing of frozen food products are set to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline channel contributed a share of almost 81% in the global processed & frozen vegetable market in 2021. Consumers are preferring the offline channel for purchasing consumer goods, groceries, as well as processed food products, where they can physically verify the product quality. Moreover, easy access and searchability for various processed vegetable products in stores are factors likely to drive the segment growth in the coming years. Offline channels are expected to remain dominant in the forecast period due to improved distribution networks across the globe.

The online segment of the processed & frozen vegetable industry is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2028. The internet penetration rate has witnessed lucrative growth in recent years, which has led to the significant growth of the e-commercesector across the globe. Several manufacturers of these products are offering products on their websites as well as on e-commerce platforms, which has projected market growth during the forecast period.

Processed & Frozen Vegetables Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market consists of various established players, coupled with local manufacturers spread across economies. Various manufacturers and suppliers are expected to focus on the logistic development and strengthening of the distribution channel to grow their business.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global processed & frozen vegetables market include,

Seneca Foods

Conagra Brands Inc.

Dole Food Company

Del Monte Foods Inc.

Rhodes Food Group

Kangfa Foods

Greencore Group PLC

McCain Foods Ltd.

SVZ USA Inc

