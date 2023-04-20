Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Financial Performance and Global Trends

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 20, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Industry Overview

The global specialty pulp & paper chemicals market size is anticipated to reach around USD 28.1 billion by 2030, registering a revenue-based CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing consumer demand for the sustainable and high-quality packaging materials is expected to drive the product demand during the forecast period.

These specialty pulp and paper products help in process improvement, weight reduction, increasing strength, and reducing water requirements thus lowering the production cost. These can be added during different stages of the papermaking process including wet end size press or in the drying stage. Proper and efficient use of these chemicals involves details on addition sequence, knowledge of pH, and conductivity along with components in furnish.

Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global specialty pulp & paper chemicals market, based on the product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Basic Chemicals, Functional Chemicals, Process Chemicals, and Bleaching Chemicals

Functional chemicals are anticipated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing product segment in 2021 and are expected to register a volume-based CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The functional chemicals used to improve the properties and qualities of specialty paper such as printability, color, texture, water repellency, and strength.

Non-fibrous materials including functional and coating chemicals such as fillers, rosins, brighteners, and alum are added during paper making process for imparting gloss, strength, and ink retention characteristics.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Printing, Packaging, Labeling, and Others

Packaging emerged as the largest application segment in 2021, with a revenue-based share of 41.0% in the global market.

The demand for specialty pulp & paper chemicals for packaging is likely to witness a high growth on account of its ability to deliver outstanding print contrast as well as smooth finish in laminating and vacuum metalizing applications.

Wide application of specialty paper in food packaging products including corrugated clamshell, carryout boxes, paper tubes, plates, and cups is another factor augmenting the overall market demand.

products including corrugated clamshell, carryout boxes, paper tubes, plates, and cups is another factor augmenting the overall market demand. Commercial printing accounts for major sections in writing and printing application, which is expected to propel the demand for the printing application segment during the next few years.

Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South & Central America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of established industry players and characterized by mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, capacity expansions, substantial distribution, and branding decisions to improve market share and regional presence. They are integrated through the value chain from sourcing the raw material to the finished product line. In addition, they are involved in continuous R&D activities to develop new technologies as well as focused on expanding the product portfolio. This is expected to intensify the competition and pose a potential threat to the new players entering the market.

Some prominent players in the global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals market include:

Ashland

BASF SE

Buck man

Dow Chemical Company

Ecolab

SNF Group

Evonik Industries AG

Nouryon

So lenis

Order a free sample PDF of the Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.