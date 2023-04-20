A 50-Year Collection of Railroadiana, Clocks and Lighting will Headline EstateOfMind’s May 6 Auction

Middletown, NY, USA, 2023-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — An astounding 50-year collection of railroadiana, clocks and lighting from the estate of Wayne Rheinfeld will headline a two-session Important Estate Auction on Saturday, May 6th, by EstateOfMind, online via LiveAuctioneers.com/Estate-of-Mind, and live in the EstateOfMind gallery located at 195 Derby Road in Middletown, N.Y., under large tents.

Session 1, at 10 am Eastern, will contain militaria, firearms and swords. Session 2, the Estate Auction, will get underway at 11 am, featuring the Rheinfeld collection and other consignments, to include items from the estate of Richard “Dicky” Gantz, including a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta TDI, a 2017 Honda Pioneer 700 side-by-side UTV with plow, and three Massey Ferguson 4 x 4 tractors, plus wagons and tools.

The Rheinfeld clocks will feature a rare, circa 1870 Renaissance Revival astronomical regulator tall case clock, walnut, all original, possibly by George Jones, 108 inches tall; a circa 1876 Seth Thomas #1 Long Island Railroad double dial calendar clock in an oyster burl veneer case with original dials, 40 inches tall; and a circa 1890 N .Y. O. & W. railway oak time clock, 35 inches in height.

The collectible lanterns from the Rheinfeld collection will be plentiful, to include the following:

– A Newburgh Brewster Fire Department engraved building (or horse-drawn hook and ladder fire truck) lantern, electrified but missing a font, circa 1862, 26 inches tall.

– A Boston & Albany cast fixed red globe railroad lantern, circa 1870, 15 inches tall.

– A Crary Hose Company Fire Department horse-drawn truck lantern (Westfield, Pa.), circa 1864, 13 ½ inches tall.

– A 19th century Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad lantern with cast clear globe, 16 inches tall.

– A circa 1880 New York, Lake Erie & Western Railroad lantern with cast teal globe, 9 inches tall.

Railroadiana will feature an enameled Erie Railroad hat and detective badges from the 19th/20th century; a Pennsylvania “Station Porters” cap with badge #74, circa 19th/20th century; and a litho for Central Hudson Lines (“See the Hudson at Sunset”), circa 1920/1930, 45 inches by 30 inches.

Fire helmets will also be offered, to include a 19th century Goshen (N.Y.) Cataract Hose aluminum fire helmet (Cairns, maker); and an early Chapman Steamer leather fire helmet #1, circa 1860, signed John Olson Company (the owner is named W. Decker).

One of the more intriguing lots in the sale is a rare and important circa 1871 crystal parlor fountain signed James W. Tufts (Boston, Mass.), one of only 13 known to exist, as per the New Bedford Museum of Glass, 20 inches tall by 10 ¾ inches deep.

Other items of interest will include assorted military medals and patches being sold as one lot; a 19th century mortar and pestle pharmaceutical jeweled copper trade sign (City Drug Store, Missoula Mercantile, 1898), dated 1864, 40 inches by 24 inches; a Smith-Miller Lincoln Capri toy car and house trailer, 1952/1953, 37 inches long; a vintage Rolex 18kt and stainless steel wristwatch with smokey gray dial; and an Art Deco nickel and silver serpent car horn, circa 1920, 64 inches long.

The furniture category will feature a Danish Modern rosewood bedroom suite with a double dresser, two-part tall chest, a king-sized headboard and two end tables; and a pair of Acme Norell “Ari” lounge chairs with leather rolled cushions and headrest, manufactured circa 1950.

Session 1 highlights will include a US 1836 Model Johnson contract .34 caliber flintlock pistol, made in Hartford, Conn., circa 1842; a Smith & Wesson seven-shot pocket revolver with brass frame and nickel cylinder and barrel, circa 19th/20th century; and a Marlin Model 1894 357 mag. lever-action carbine rifle with scope.

Other weapons will feature a Winchester Model 94 20-30 cal. carbine lever action rifle with an 18 ½ inch barrel, circa 1975; a Winchester Model 88 308 cal. lever action rifle with front mount scope and original clip, circa 1957; an early percussion 50 cal. black powder rifle with German silver/pewter mounts and a 33 ½ inch barrel, circa 1820-1830; and a 19th/20th century Japanese katana (long sword) with military mounts (signed), the blade 25 ¼ inches in length.

Live, in-gallery previews will be held on Friday, May 5th, from 11 am to 5 pm; and Saturday, May 6th, from 8-9 am (all times Eastern); or by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 845-386-4403; or, send an email to estateofmind2009@yahoo.com. In addition to online bidding, phone and absentee bids will also be accepted.

