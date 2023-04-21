Protein Labeling Market Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 21, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Protein Labeling Industry Overview

The global Protein Labeling Market size is expected to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030. The study of Post-translational Modification (PTM) of proteins has gained immense popularity in cell biology and disease treatment and prevention. The introduction of effective quantification methods of protein expression with the use of tagging strategies, such as iodoTMTzero Label Reagent that detects nitrosylation, has driven an efficient determination of PTMs. Therefore, a rise in PTM-related studies is driving the market. The emergence of novel techniques and the launch of improved products are expected to positively influence market growth.

One such development includes the application of new spin labels that expand the capability of site-directed spin labeling of proteins. These labels in combination with electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy (SDSL-EPR) enable the investigation of protein structure, dynamics, and structural heterogeneity. The market is growing as private players and government agencies increased investments in proteomics and genomics R&D. Proteomics is the study of the entire protein content of a cell, tissue, or organism. Proteomic profiling approaches require protein labeling methods before separation and analysis. For example, the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) allocated USD 37 billion to scientific research.

Moreover, there is an increase in funding for life sciences research that supports molecular studies to better understand the fundamental processes by which diseases emerge, as well as the identification of biomarkers that identify the presence of disease or the gene/protein responsible for the condition. The Novo Nordisk Foundation awarded the University of Copenhagen a grant of up to USD 1.5 million to create a mass spectrometry facility, which is a new and exciting step in protein research. As a result, the market is being driven by increased spending on proteomics and genomics research and development. Protein labeling applications are widely employed for a variety of functions. Cell-based assays can offer information about intracellular molecular targets and have the advantage of being performed in a biological context.

Fluorescent antibodies are important in clinical therapy as well as for investigating immunology, cell biology, and neuroscience. A mass spectrometer is a device that detects the m/z ratio of ions to identify and quantify compounds in simple and complicated mixtures. It has proven indispensable in a variety of domains and applications, including proteomics. Immunological approaches include ways of studying the immune system as well as the application of immunological reagents as instruments. Protein microarrays are a new type of proteomic technology that is rapidly gaining popularity in molecular biology and biochemistry.

Protein Labeling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global protein labeling market on the basis of product, application, method, end-user and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Reagents, Kits and Services.

The reagents segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for the largest share of 65.3% of the global revenue. A rise in the number of labeling agents and genetically engineered labels being discovered is attributed to the estimated share of the reagents segment.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cell-based Assays, Fluorescence Microscopy, Immunological Techniques, Protein Microarray and Mass Spectrometry.

The immunological techniques segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.5%. Most of the immunological techniques, such as flow cytometry, immunoassays, western blotting, and immunofluorescence, involve the usage of labels.

The rapid evolution of high-throughput fluorescence microscopy for detailed biological analysis of cellular pathways in academic research has resulted in the fastest growth rate of the fluorescence microscopy segment during the forecast period.

Based on the Method Insights, the market is segmented into In-vitro Labeling Methods and In-vivo Labeling Methods.

In terms of revenue, the in-vitro method segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 70.3% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast years. Among these methods, enzymatic labeling led the market share due to the highly specific action of the enzymes.

Protein Labeling Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Over the years, the market has witnessed a substantial number of business expansions and acquisitions.

Some prominent players in the global Protein Labeling market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

LGC Limited

New England Biolabs

LI-COR, Inc.

GE Healthcare.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

