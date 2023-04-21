Spinal Implants & Devices Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 21, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Spinal Implants & Devices Industry Overview

The global Spinal Implants & Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 19.0 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period, from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing number of vehicular accidents is leading to increasing new cases of spinal cord injuries (SCIs). Other causes of SCIs include falls, violence, acts of violence, sports and recreation injuries, and diseases. Vehicular or road accidents and falls account for the majority of SCI cases.

Fall-induced SCI is common among people aged 65 years and above. Acts of violence such as gunshot wounds or knife wounds account for around 12% of SCI cases. Sports activities such as diving in shallow water and impact sports lead to nearly 10% of SCIs. Cancer, osteoporosis, arthritis, and inflammation of the spinal cord also cause SCI.

Based on National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center data, around 296,000 U.S. population are currently living with SCI. SCI cases are rising; according to WHO, about 90 % of SCI cases are traumatic, however, the number of non-traumatic SCI cases is rising. Further, it stated that around 20-30% of SCI patients showed clinically significant signs of depression. This adversely affects patients’ improvements in functioning and overall health. The consequences associated with SCI arise mainly due to inadequate access to medical care and rehabilitation services. Approximately 5-15 % of the population in middle- and low-income countries have access to the assisted devices needed to post spinal surgery.

Technological innovations in the field of spine surgery is also driving the market growth. Aprevo, by Carlsmed, is the first digital-to-device patient-specific interbody technology to treat adult spinal deformity (ASD). This system uses patient imaging data to create patient and surgeon-specific plans and develops personalized 3D printed spinal implants to achieve each plan. The titanium aprevo implants are personalized by shape, size, height, and coronal and lordotic angles. Since these implants provide more effective ASD treatment than a standard of care, so, in 2021, the U.S. FDA awarded aprevo Breakthrough Technology status.

Spinal Implants & Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global spinal implants & devices market based on product, technology, surgery type, procedure type, and region.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Spinal Fusion Devices, Spinal Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Non-fusion Devices and Spinal Bone Growth Stimulators.

Spinal Fusion Devices segment dominated the market with share of 58.7% in 2022 due to the growing number of spinal fusion surgeries. Technological innovations in spine fusion procedures with or without internal fixation have led to high growth.

Vertebral compression fracture treatment devices segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 6.3% during the forecast period because these devices are extensively used in minimally invasive surgeries (MIS).

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Spinal Fusion And Fixation Technologies, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment and Motion Preservation Technologies

The spinal implants & devices market is segmented by technology into spinal fusion and fixation technologies, vertebral compression fracture treatment, and motion preservation technologies. Spinal Fusion and Fixation Technologies segment dominated the market with share of 68.2% in 2022 as they include a wide variety of surgical techniques; these comprise both posterior approaches and anterior approaches.

Motion Preservation Technologies segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 8.1% during the forecast period because they provide a better alternative than spinal fusion for patients with lumbar spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, and facet pain.

Based on the Surgery Type Insights, the market is segmented into Open Surgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery.

Open surgery has many adverse effects that include elevated operational time, and high invasiveness, due to which, the majority of the procedures result in excessive blood loss, thus posing a greater risk of damage or infection to normal tissues .

MIS, on the other hand, is commonly preferred by both doctors as well as patients. Therefore, MIS is expected to showcase the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Surgeons use advanced instruments to perform spinal surgeries through small incisions.

Based on the Procedure Type Insights, the market is segmented into Discectomy, Laminotomy, Foraminotomy, Corpectomy and Facetectomy

Laminotomy segment dominated the market with share of 38.1% in 2022 because it is the most common type of spine procedure performed. Laminectomy and discectomy are frequently performed together. These are decompressive types of surgery, which are most commonly performed in the U.S. The average cost of spinal decompression surgery in the U.S. is USD 23,500 .

Foraminotomy segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest rate of 5.9% over the forecast period. The growing acceptance of MIS procedures among the patient population is expected to drive the market in the coming few years. This procedure is majorly used in the treatment of foraminal stenosis and pinched nerves.

Spinal Implants & Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Key players are undertaking various strategic initiatives to gain market shares such as mergers & acquisitions, technological collaborations, partnerships, and innovative product developments & launches.

Some prominent players in the global Spinal Implants & Devices market include

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker

NuVasive

Zimmer Biomet

Globus Medical, Inc.

Alphatec Spine, Inc.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

RTI Surgical Holdings

ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

Braun Melsungen AG

Seaspine Holdings Corporation

