Aesthetic Lasers Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 21, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Aesthetic Lasers Industry Overview

The global Aesthetic Lasers Market size is anticipated to reach USD 3,825.3 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand is expected to upsurge due to the aging population, high prevalence of obesity, and a wide range of safe and effective treatments. Moreover, growing awareness about the safety and efficacy of lasers coupled with its ease of use is also expected to propel its cosmetic applications.

Advancement of technology has made needle-free procedures possible, thus boosting the rate of adoption of laser treatments. Young population also opts for cosmetic procedures as preventive measures for and to slow down the aging process.

Companies operating in this market are making huge investments in the research and development of new products and holding patents. For instance, in 2014, Cutera (provider of energy-based medical Aesthetic technologies) invested USD 10.5 million for pure research purposes and holds 34 patents along with5 patent applications in the pipeline.

Stringent regulations for cosmetic laser products are projected to ensure increased efficiency of the devices while treating the skin without any adverse effects. The manufacturers of laser devices have to comply with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act in addition to radiation safety performance standards defined by the Federal Regulations.

In April 2016, Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. received the FDA approval for Microcyn-based Lasercyn Gel, intended for post-non-ablative laser therapy procedures management

Aesthetic Lasers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aesthetic lasers market on the basis of application and regions:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into IPL Laser Treatment, Laser Skin Resurfacing, Noninvasive Tightening, Laser-Assisted Lipoplasty and Laser hair removal.

The non-invasive tightening segment held the largest market share of 29.1% in 2021 in the aesthetic laser market. The rising baby boomers population and the growing influence of social media have affected both the old and young respectively. The aging population opts for procedures such as skin tightening and resurfacing.

Laser skin resurfacing is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. This is because laser resurfacing is currently one of the most frequently performed procedures for skin rejuvenation.

Aesthetic Lasers Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Primary parameters affecting the competitive nature include rapid adoption of advanced devices for improved treatment and technological advancements. In addition, to retain shares and diversify product portfolios, major players are frequently undertaking mergers & acquisitions.

Some prominent players in the global Aesthetic Lasers market include

Solta Medical Inc.

Lumenis

Cynosure, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences (formally Mela Science)

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Lutronic

Cutera

Viora

Lynton Lasers

Sciton, Inc

Order a free sample PDF of the Aesthetic Lasers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter