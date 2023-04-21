Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2023 to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 21, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Digital Imaging Systems Industry Overview

The global Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market size is estimated to reach USD 30.4 billion from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., experiencing a CAGR 8.1% during the forecast period. Growing demand for advanced imaging solutions with minimal errors and faster results is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. Expanding applications of medical digital imaging in preventive healthcare is poised to contribute to the growth of the market.

Some of the causes of chronic diseases are unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, tobacco and alcohol consumption, and biological factors including dyslipidemia, hypertension, obesity, and hyperinsulinemia. The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases is projected to augment the medical digital imaging market during the forecast period.

Governments of countries such as the U.S., U.K., India, and Canada are undertaking initiatives to boost the market. These initiatives are in various forms such as declining import duties for devices, providing favorable policies, and educating physicians & medical imaging device operators. The demand for diagnostic techniques has been increasing in the past few years owing to technological advancements in the field of diagnostics and rising awareness among people regarding the early diagnosis of diseases.

Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical digital imaging market based on type, technology, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into X-ray, MRI, Ultrasound, CT and Nuclear Imaging.

CT accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021 with a 25.2% share.

Nuclear imaging is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Development of new radiotracers, increasing prevalence of cancers and cardiovascular diseases, and the introduction of new products through advancements are working in favor of the overall market.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into 2D and 3D/4D.

2D has been further divided into black and white (BnW) and color. 2D technology captured the largest share in 2017.

The 3D technology is expected to witness the highest adoption rate in developed as well as developing regions. Technological advancements in 3D/4D imaging technology help in accurate and efficient real-time visualization of the human body, thereby minimizing distortion for patients. 4D imaging is 3D with real-time movement.

Medical Digital Imaging Systems Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Regional and service portfolio expansions and mergers and acquisitions are among the key strategies adopted by these players to gain a higher share.

Some prominent players in the global Medical Digital Imaging Systems market include

Koninklijke Philips N.V

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Esaote SPA

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hologic

Hitachi

Shimadzu

Order a free sample PDF of the Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter