Lecithin Market Comprehensive Analysis and Forecasts 2030

Lecithin Market Growth & Trends

The global lecithin market size is expected to reach USD 1,068.8 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by rising demand for lecithin, which has compelled the end-use manufacturers to include it in their product formulations.

Lecithin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global lecithin market report based on source, end-use, form, and region

Based on the Source Insights, the market is segmented into Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, Others.

The soy segment dominated the lecithin market with the highest revenue share of over 79% in 2021. This is attributable to the growing food industry in regions of Europe and Asia Pacific due to the presence of extensive areas of land under soybean cultivation and production. It is mainly used for manufacturing dairy products, ice creams, dietary supplements , infant formulas, bread, margarine, and other convenience foods. However, growing concerns regarding increasing cholesterol levels and allergic properties of soybean are expected to lower its demand during the forecast period.

, infant formulas, bread, margarine, and other convenience foods. However, growing concerns regarding increasing cholesterol levels and allergic properties of soybean are expected to lower its demand during the forecast period. Lecithin extracted from sunflower seeds is expected to witness an increased demand in the growing product category of healthy foods, owing to the wide range of benefits provided by the product. Also, the demand for sunflower lecithin is expected to remain high on account of its growing consumption for manufacturing supplements.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Convenience Food, Bakery, Confectionary, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Animal Feed, Other Industrial, Others.

The animal feed segment has dominated the lecithin market with the highest revenue share of more than 40% in 2021. This is attributable to the ever-rising meat consumption by the majority of the population throughout the globe. In addition, the highly developed animal husbandry industry has also positively impacted the overall growth of the industry.

Convenience foods save time and energy when preparing food at home or in a restaurant. Lecithin is used in convenience food products to assist in binding fat and keeping it in suspension, improving hydration of high-protein ingredients, lowering the fat cap throughout the retort process, and enhancing dispersion of high-fat powders. Furthermore, its exceptional qualities to improve mouthfeel and texture, as well as facilitate the even distribution of ingredients, are expected to fuel its inclusion in the convenience food category.

The confectionery segment consists of products that are mainly rich in sugar, such as chocolates, ice cream, gums, and caramels. Enhanced surface properties provided by lecithin boost its consumption in the confectionery segment. It also aids in reducing the moisture content of foods, owing to which its demand in the end-use segment is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Liquid, Powder and Granules.

Liquid form dominated the lecithin market with the highest revenue share of more than 86% in 2021. This high share is attributable to a sharp rise in demand for liquid form from multiple end-use application industries, such as industrial coatings, cosmetics, food processing, and confectionaries.

While liquid form is used in several food products, either as a food additive or naturally, it is also consumed as a dietary supplement. Liquid lecithin in the dietary supplement is frequently a mixture of choline, inositol, phosphatidylcholine, phosphatide, and other compounds and is not merely phosphatidylcholine. Also, the liquid form tends to effortlessly disperse in oil as compared to its other forms.

or naturally, it is also consumed as a dietary supplement. Liquid lecithin in the dietary supplement is frequently a mixture of choline, inositol, phosphatidylcholine, phosphatide, and other compounds and is not merely phosphatidylcholine. Also, the liquid form tends to effortlessly disperse in oil as compared to its other forms. Lecithin powder is utilized as an ingredient in several end-use industries, namely feed, food & beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, among others. The product is frequently used in bakery and confectionery products. The powder form is added to cooking sprays to prevent the sticking of baked goods to the pans. It also has the unique property of binding with non-lipids and lipids, consequently keeping ingredients with water and oil together. For the same reason, key manufacturers prefer powder in food products such as butter and candy over liquid.

Lecithin Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global lecithin market is highly fragmented in nature and is facing intense competition. Market players are investing heavily in R&D activities related to technological advancements for process optimization, new product development, existing product portfolio expansion, and regional expansion.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global lecithin market include,

Cargill, Inc.

ADM

Lipoid GmbH

Bunge Limited

American Lecithin Company

Global River Food Ingredients

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

Haneil Soyatech Pvt. Ltd.

NOW Foods

Thew Arnott & Co. Ltd.

GIIAVA

AKK Soya International

Imcopo Food Ingredients B.V.

Sun Nutrafoods

Lasenor EMUL., S.L.

Sime Darby Unimills B.V.

LECICO GmbH

Wilmar International Ltd.

Yugen Chemicals

Barentz

Tianjin Hexiyuan Lecithin Technology Co., Ltd.

Orison Chemicals Limited

