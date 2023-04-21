Legal Process Outsourcing Market Competitive Spectrum, and Sales Projections by 2030

Legal Process Outsourcing Market Growth & Trends

The global legal process outsourcing market size is anticipated to reach USD 117.89 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Legal process outsourcing provides legal support to law firms and legal organizations at a lesser cost. Even though the work outsourced to LPO providers is primarily process-oriented, there are several niche LPOs that carry out legal services with considerably high levels of analytical skills. These tasks include patent application drafting and legal research, subject to training imparted by the clients. The LPO industry has developed significantly over the years as the number of LPO providers has grown considerably.

Legal Process Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global legal process outsourcing market based on location, service, and region:

Based on the Location Insights, the market is segmented into Offshore and On-shore.

Based on locations, the market can be sub-divided into on-shore and off-shore outsourcing. The offshore outsourcing segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for the maximum share of more than 77.8% of the global revenue. Outsourcing legal activities help organizations in managing time and workforce effectively. South Africa, India, and the Philippines are popular destinations for LPO, which have a considerable time difference from the U.S. and Europe. The time difference helps provide an around-the-clock workforce, whenever required. Also, countries with common law systems in place would share the same basic legal framework.

Thus, the Philippines and India have emerged as leading offshore LPO destinations. On the other hand, the on-shore outsourcing location segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. On-shore outsourcing is expected to gain prominence on account of the growing perception among law firms that these service providers are better equipped than their offshore counterparts. Additional benefits, such as better control over the operations, enhanced data security, shared regulatory framework, and sophisticated service delivery models are expected to impact the market for on-shore LPO providers favorably.

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Contract Drafting, Review & Management, Compliance Assistance, E-discovery, Litigation Support, Patent Support, Others.

Based on services, the market has been further divided into contract drafting, review & management, compliance assistance, e-discovery, litigation support, patent support, and others. The e-discovery segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for the largest share of more than 22.75% of the global revenue. E-discovery is a time-consuming process that is best handled with a dedicated technical and legal expert. The total electronically stored information law firms need to handle in the upcoming years is expected to grow exponentially. Many firms try to manage e-discovery in-house or through third parties or a combination of both.

The law firms have started outsourcing e-discovery for several reasons, including the benefit of legal technology expertise, lower expenses & recovered costs, data security, and faster & accurate data. For instance, the cost of ownership of an e-discovery function includes technology implementation, maintenance & employment training, salaries, and, other overhead costs of the in-house support staff. The additional cost of deploying the software and hardware solutions alone costs around USD 200,000 annually. Thereby, LPO shall help in cutting down the high cost associated with the in-house e-discovery solution.

Legal Process Outsourcing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

October 2020: Clarivate, a U.S.-based analytics company, acquired CPA Global Ltd. to create an IP (Intellectual Property) powerhouse. CPA Global Ltd. has joined Clarivate to expand its offerings in the insights and analytics business.

March 2019: Cobra Legal Solution LLC launched a new website to provide legal and technological support to its customer in an effective way.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Vendors active in the market are focusing aggressively on expanding their customer base and gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. Hence, they pursue various strategic initiatives, including partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product/technology development.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global legal process outsourcing market include,

Clairvolex

Clutch Group

Cobra Legal Solutions LLC

CPA Global Ltd.

Evalueserve

Exigent

Infosys Ltd.

Integreon Managed Solutions, Inc.

Legal Advantage LLC

Lex Outsourcing

Lexplosion Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Lexsphere Pvt. Ltd.

Mindcrest, Inc.

Pangea3

QuisLex, Inc.

UnitedLex

