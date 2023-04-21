South Korea Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Overview, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts 2030

South Korea Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Growth & Trends

The South Korea anti-acne dermal patch market size is expected to reach USD 101.8 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030. The Anti-acne dermal patch is a skin-care product that is used to reduce acne and pimples and restore clean and clear facial skin. It is applied on the facial skin surface specifically on the acne area and it works by absorbing any drainage from the pimple and covering the wound to prevent further trauma to the site. Some commonly used Anti Acne patches include the COSRX Acne pimple master patch, Klearme acne patch, and Quench Botanics acne patch.

South Korea Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the South Korea anti-acne dermal patch market based on product, age, and distribution channel

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Chemical based and Herbal based.

Chemical-based anti-acne dermal patches held a lucrative share of more than 83.1% in 2021. The herbal-based anti-acne dermal patch segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 7.8% across the forecast period as compared to chemical-based patches. Generally, acne patches in the market are composed of synthetic substances and chemicals like hydrocolloids , salicylic acid, etc. The herbal acne patch does not have any synthetic substances in its composition and is made from ingredients such as Silk and mulberries that can be easily produced. Silk consists of fibroin and sericin. Fibroin can enhance the growth rate of fibroblast which can quickly treat acne wounds.

Based on the Age Group Insights, the market is segmented into 10 to17, 18 to 44, 45 to 64, 65+.

The age group 18 to 44 forms the largest user segment with a share of around 55.4% in 2021. This age group mostly struggles with acne skin conditions because of several reasons like bad dietary habits, hormonal changes, and stress. The age group 10 to 17 is the second most affected group as this group consists of teenagers who generally hit puberty at this age.

The demand for South Korea anti-acne dermal patch in-age group 18 to 44 is likely to boost as the youth is becoming more conscious about their physical appearance as it attributes to their self-confidence and self-esteem. Also, the psychological burden associated with acne can be anticipated with the market growth of Anti-Acne products. There are abundant options available in the market for acne prevention and acne treatment including laser therapy and cryotherapy. But products like Anti-Acne dermal patches being cost-effective, less time-consuming, and excellent results are likely to increase during the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Retail Stores, Pharmacy And Drug Stores, E-commerce Platforms.

Pharmacy and drug stores are the predominant distribution channel for the South Korean anti-acne dermal patch market with a share of 43.4% in 2021. Acne is a common skin condition, and it affects around 80% of the population. Owing to the rising negative social stigma associated with beauty standards and post-acne scars Anti-Acne dermal Patch market is expected to grow at a higher rate. Acne prevention products including dermal patches are sold as an over-the-counter product in the pharmacy stores making the product easily available and has helped in contributing to the market share.

Rising e-commerce platforms like Amazon are helping the products to expand globally through easy buy, sell, and quick delivery strategies. An e-commerce distribution channel is projected to become the most profitable channel during the forecast period. Moreover, With the addition of promotions, discounts, coupons, and Groupon, consumers are even more likely to shop online than go to physical stores.

Market Share Insights

September 2021: COSRX leading as skincare brand and known as the best in all Anti-acne dermal patch market product launched the upgraded COSRX master patch intensive, an upgraded version of the hydrocolloid patches that form a protective, air-tight, healing seal around the blemishes.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

New product developments, collaborations, regional expansion, and mergers are key strategic initiatives undertaken.

Some of the prominent players operating in the South Korea anti-acne dermal patch market include,

Hero Cosmetics

COSRX

Neogen Dermalogy

CNP Laboratory

Innisfree

NICO MEDICAL CO. LTD.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

