North America Dispensing Pumps Market Revenue, Vendor Landscape and Strategic Framework

North America Dispensing Pumps Industry Overview

The North America dispensing pumps market size is expected to reach USD 1259.5 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2030. Rising need for product safety and increasing the shelf life are the significant factors propelling the product demand in the region.

The primary raw material required for the manufacturing of dispensing pumps include silicone, plastic resin, some metal products like metal spring and washers, and rubber products. The players attempt to offset the cost fluctuations of materials by developing high-margin solutions, improving productivity, and increasing the selling prices.

North America Dispensing Pumps Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America dispensing pump market on the basis of product, application, end use, and country:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into 0-3 CC, 4-8 CC, 9-30 CC, and >30 CC

The 0-3 CC dispensing pumps segment led the market and accounted for about 40.0% share of the revenue in 2021.

The product is increasingly used in kitchen cleaners, multi-purpose cleaners, glass cleaners, air/room fresheners, car care products, personal hygiene products, home and garden, liquid soap, handwash, hand sanitizers , body wash, shampoo, lotions, oils, ketchups, food condiments, and others.

, body wash, shampoo, lotions, oils, ketchups, food condiments, and others. The 4-8 CC dispensing pumps are widely used in the packaging of food, personal care, and cosmetic, and pharma-grade products.

The 9 cc–30 cc dispensing pumps are used for large-sized pet bottles and containers. Major applications of these pumps are food products, personal care products, cosmetics, and medicines and pharmaceutical products.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, and Others

The cosmetics and personal care application segment led the market and accounted for about 64.0% share of the revenue in 2021, which can be attributed to high demand from end users for cosmetic products.

Major demand was generated from the U.S. on account of the changing lifestyle of the consumers and rising demand for beauty products.

The market growth in food and beverage applications is expected to be driven by declining trend of cooking food and increasing consumption of readily available items on account of hectic lifestyle are likely to augment the growth of food and beverage industry.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into HORECA, Non-commercial, and Others

The non-commercial dispensing pumps segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of about 46.0% in 2021.

Non-commercial end-use segment includes the uses of dispensing pumps in household products such as lotions, sanitizers, liquid handwash, oils, creams, and food items including ketchup, sauces, syrups, and fresh creams.

In HORECA end-use segment, medium to large-sized pet bottles and metallic containers are used to serve the food items.

The hotels, restaurants, and café establishments in the region majorly procure the food items in bulk quantity; thus, the penetration of these dispensing pumps is expected to be moderate in HORECA segment.

North America Dispensing Pumps Country Outlook

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The players in this industry are following a mix that includes both the conventional and the modern unconventional strategies. The major players in the industry are focusing on growing the company through appropriate business acquisition opportunities along with the development of partnerships to enhance geographic presence, technologies, and product offerings.

Some prominent players in the North America Dispensing Pumps market include:

Aptar Group, Inc.

Mitani Valve Co., Ltd.

Silgan Dispesning Systems

Rieke Packaging Systems

Guala

RAEPAK Ltd.

TAPLAST S.r.l

Berry Bramlage

Precision Valve Corporation

Tekni-Plex

